712 Marietta Place NW Unit 303

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Luxury One Bedroom One Bathroom in Petworth! - Boutique luxury apartment with beautiful & bright 1 bedroom features open floor plan, oak floors, cherry cabinets, fireplace and a fabulous walk in closet! Clean and neutral wall color palette throughout, and a warm living room filled with natural light and an inviting fireplace. The modern and updated kitchen hosts a bright and relaxing dining area with stainless steel microwave, dishwasher and frig.

All this is nestled in a wonderful location: close to Missouri Ave and the new revitalized Walter Reed development, but without the traffic noise. It's a quick hop to Takoma Park and Petworth Metro, and a stroll or bike ride away from Rock Creek Park, less than a 1.5 miles away.



Open house will be conducted7/15.



(RLNE5024383)