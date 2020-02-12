All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

712 Marietta Place NW Unit 303

712 Marietta Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

712 Marietta Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Luxury One Bedroom One Bathroom in Petworth! - Boutique luxury apartment with beautiful & bright 1 bedroom features open floor plan, oak floors, cherry cabinets, fireplace and a fabulous walk in closet! Clean and neutral wall color palette throughout, and a warm living room filled with natural light and an inviting fireplace. The modern and updated kitchen hosts a bright and relaxing dining area with stainless steel microwave, dishwasher and frig.
All this is nestled in a wonderful location: close to Missouri Ave and the new revitalized Walter Reed development, but without the traffic noise. It's a quick hop to Takoma Park and Petworth Metro, and a stroll or bike ride away from Rock Creek Park, less than a 1.5 miles away.

Open house will be conducted7/15.

(RLNE5024383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

