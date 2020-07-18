All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
660 Morton Pl NE Unit 7
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

660 Morton Pl NE Unit 7

660 Morton Place Northeast · (202) 540-8038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

660 Morton Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 660 Morton Pl NE Unit 7 · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Beautiful Two Bedroom Condo in NoMa! Balcony with Capitol Views! - This cozy and light-filled, 2 bedroom,1.5 bathrooms, condo features hardwood floors, private outdoor space, and updated fixtures in a boutique building. Enter into the open living area and you'll notice the large windows (one leading to the first balcony) and the clean design. Opposite the living room is the airy and bright kitchen, which has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, combo washer/dryer, and warm wood cabinetry. Continue past the convenient half bath to find the two sizeable bedrooms and a full bathroom. One of the bedrooms features the second balcony space, a rarity in DC!

Set on a quaint tree-lined street in NOMA, life in this big upper-level 1br condo has a comfortable neighborhood feel, while still keeping you close to the best of everything in DC. The convenient location less than 5 minutes from Union Station makes commuting and business trips a breeze. Cyclists and nature lovers will also enjoy easy access to the nearby Met Branch Bike trail and the brand new REI flagship store just a stone’s throw away. Perhaps best of all, walk a few blocks south and you’re ready to explore everything that the H-Street Corridor has to offer - great restaurants like Copycat Co, EatWell, and The Queen Vic - just to name a few. You're also around the corner from a Nest favorite, Far East Taco Grill. Union Market is also a short stroll away!

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric. Sorry, no pets!

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5906347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 Morton Pl NE Unit 7 have any available units?
660 Morton Pl NE Unit 7 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 660 Morton Pl NE Unit 7 have?
Some of 660 Morton Pl NE Unit 7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 Morton Pl NE Unit 7 currently offering any rent specials?
660 Morton Pl NE Unit 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 Morton Pl NE Unit 7 pet-friendly?
No, 660 Morton Pl NE Unit 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 660 Morton Pl NE Unit 7 offer parking?
No, 660 Morton Pl NE Unit 7 does not offer parking.
Does 660 Morton Pl NE Unit 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 660 Morton Pl NE Unit 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 Morton Pl NE Unit 7 have a pool?
No, 660 Morton Pl NE Unit 7 does not have a pool.
Does 660 Morton Pl NE Unit 7 have accessible units?
No, 660 Morton Pl NE Unit 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 660 Morton Pl NE Unit 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 660 Morton Pl NE Unit 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
