660 Morton Pl NE Unit 7

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Beautiful Two Bedroom Condo in NoMa! Balcony with Capitol Views! - This cozy and light-filled, 2 bedroom,1.5 bathrooms, condo features hardwood floors, private outdoor space, and updated fixtures in a boutique building. Enter into the open living area and you'll notice the large windows (one leading to the first balcony) and the clean design. Opposite the living room is the airy and bright kitchen, which has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, combo washer/dryer, and warm wood cabinetry. Continue past the convenient half bath to find the two sizeable bedrooms and a full bathroom. One of the bedrooms features the second balcony space, a rarity in DC!



Set on a quaint tree-lined street in NOMA, life in this big upper-level 1br condo has a comfortable neighborhood feel, while still keeping you close to the best of everything in DC. The convenient location less than 5 minutes from Union Station makes commuting and business trips a breeze. Cyclists and nature lovers will also enjoy easy access to the nearby Met Branch Bike trail and the brand new REI flagship store just a stone’s throw away. Perhaps best of all, walk a few blocks south and you’re ready to explore everything that the H-Street Corridor has to offer - great restaurants like Copycat Co, EatWell, and The Queen Vic - just to name a few. You're also around the corner from a Nest favorite, Far East Taco Grill. Union Market is also a short stroll away!



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric. Sorry, no pets!



To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.



No Pets Allowed



