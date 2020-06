Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

New Rental Price! This amazing restoration by Morningstar Development is located in Washington's historic Capitol Hill neighborhood. Less than a block from Stanton Park, 651 Maryland Avenue features only the finest in appliances, craftsmanship, and modern luxury. Magnificently renovated 5 Bedroom/ 4.5 Bath with separate legal lower level unit. Incredible Brazilian wood roof deck with built-in gas grill and views of the Capitol Dome.