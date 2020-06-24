All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 638 G St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
638 G St NE
Last updated October 6 2019 at 10:25 AM

638 G St NE

638 G Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
H Street-NoMa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

638 G Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Beautiful, completely renovated, 2 bedrooms 2 full bath end unit, two-story townhome near H Street and moments away from Union Station! One block from Wholefoods, Four blocks from Unions station( Circulator Blue & Yellow lines/ Redline), and endless restaurants and nightlife options steps away! All new appliances, fixtures, cabinets, countertops, paint through, and much much more!
Property highlights:
- Dual Masters with ensuites
- Hardwoods throughout the main level
- LTV flooring on the bottom level
- Private, fully fenced backyard
-Parking space in the rear for a compact vehicle
- An abundant amount of storage
- Washer & Dryer in unit
- Two living spaces
Pets welcome on a case by case scenario, additional fee or deposit will apply
Available now!

Available now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5099031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 638 G St NE have any available units?
638 G St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 638 G St NE have?
Some of 638 G St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 638 G St NE currently offering any rent specials?
638 G St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 G St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 638 G St NE is pet friendly.
Does 638 G St NE offer parking?
Yes, 638 G St NE offers parking.
Does 638 G St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 638 G St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 G St NE have a pool?
No, 638 G St NE does not have a pool.
Does 638 G St NE have accessible units?
No, 638 G St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 638 G St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 638 G St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diplomat
2420 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Onyx on First
1100 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Meridian Hill
2359 Ontario Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
1331
1331 Maryland Avenue Southwest
Washington, DC 20250
Kew Gardens
2700 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Sarbin Towers
3132 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Willow & Maple
6918 Willow St NW
Washington, DC 20012
Latrobe Apartments
1325 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University