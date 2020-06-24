638 G St NE

Amenities
Beautiful, completely renovated, 2 bedrooms 2 full bath end unit, two-story townhome near H Street and moments away from Union Station! One block from Wholefoods, Four blocks from Unions station( Circulator Blue & Yellow lines/ Redline), and endless restaurants and nightlife options steps away! All new appliances, fixtures, cabinets, countertops, paint through, and much much more!
Property highlights:
- Dual Masters with ensuites
- Hardwoods throughout the main level
- LTV flooring on the bottom level
- Private, fully fenced backyard
-Parking space in the rear for a compact vehicle
- An abundant amount of storage
- Washer & Dryer in unit
- Two living spaces
Pets welcome on a case by case scenario, additional fee or deposit will apply
Available now!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5099031)