638 G St NE

Beautiful, completely renovated, 2 bedrooms 2 full bath end unit, two-story townhome near H Street and moments away from Union Station! One block from Wholefoods, Four blocks from Unions station( Circulator Blue & Yellow lines/ Redline), and endless restaurants and nightlife options steps away! All new appliances, fixtures, cabinets, countertops, paint through, and much much more!

Property highlights:

- Dual Masters with ensuites

- Hardwoods throughout the main level

- LTV flooring on the bottom level

- Private, fully fenced backyard

-Parking space in the rear for a compact vehicle

- An abundant amount of storage

- Washer & Dryer in unit

- Two living spaces

Pets welcome on a case by case scenario, additional fee or deposit will apply

Available now!



No Pets Allowed



