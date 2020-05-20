All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

635 Orleans Place

635 Orleans Place Northeast · (866) 463-6747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

635 Orleans Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 635 Orleans Place · Avail. Aug 1

$2,900

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1692 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
635 Orleans Place Available 08/01/20 3BR/1.5BA 2 blocks from Union Market!! -
Classic rowhome with private fenced front and back patio just 2 blocks from Union Market/Gallaudet Univ. Very near Noma-Gallaudet (red line) and Union Station (red line/Amtrak/MARC) for great access in/out of DC. Incredible options for entertainment, nightlife, tourist attractions from H Street Corridor to Union market.

INTERIOR HIGHLIGHTS

Expansive living room, hardwood floors, lots of red exposed brick, preserving the DC charm and character.
Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, hardwood cabinets, spacious to place a small table and chairs. Enjoy rear fenced patio for outdoor entertaining!! Upper level features a large master bedroom with dual closet space. Second and third bedrooms are of decent size and can be converted to office/den or guest room/nursery.

Note: unit will be clean and unfurnished upon move-in.

(RLNE4997437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 Orleans Place have any available units?
635 Orleans Place has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 635 Orleans Place have?
Some of 635 Orleans Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 Orleans Place currently offering any rent specials?
635 Orleans Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 Orleans Place pet-friendly?
No, 635 Orleans Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 635 Orleans Place offer parking?
No, 635 Orleans Place does not offer parking.
Does 635 Orleans Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 635 Orleans Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 Orleans Place have a pool?
No, 635 Orleans Place does not have a pool.
Does 635 Orleans Place have accessible units?
No, 635 Orleans Place does not have accessible units.
Does 635 Orleans Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 635 Orleans Place does not have units with dishwashers.
