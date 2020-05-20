Amenities

635 Orleans Place Available 08/01/20 3BR/1.5BA 2 blocks from Union Market!! -

Classic rowhome with private fenced front and back patio just 2 blocks from Union Market/Gallaudet Univ. Very near Noma-Gallaudet (red line) and Union Station (red line/Amtrak/MARC) for great access in/out of DC. Incredible options for entertainment, nightlife, tourist attractions from H Street Corridor to Union market.



INTERIOR HIGHLIGHTS



Expansive living room, hardwood floors, lots of red exposed brick, preserving the DC charm and character.

Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, hardwood cabinets, spacious to place a small table and chairs. Enjoy rear fenced patio for outdoor entertaining!! Upper level features a large master bedroom with dual closet space. Second and third bedrooms are of decent size and can be converted to office/den or guest room/nursery.



Note: unit will be clean and unfurnished upon move-in.



