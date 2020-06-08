All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 634 North Carolina Avenue, SE #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
634 North Carolina Avenue, SE #B
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:10 PM

634 North Carolina Avenue, SE #B

634 North Carolina Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

634 North Carolina Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
634 North Carolina Avenue, SE #B Available 10/19/19 Charming Capitol Hill Basement Studio in Eastern Market - PRIME LOCATION--Quiet Avenue, Steps to Eastern Market --Metro at one end of the block. Marion Park at another end of the block.This 457sq ft. Studio basement apartment with the open floor plan is located in the Nova Condominiums. The Kitchen area has a full-size stove, refrigerator and dishwasher with counter space. Washer/Dryer is located in the building.

The unit is professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate. One full month's rent and security deposit are due at lease signing. One year lease.

Tenants are responsible for electric. $250 Move-In Fee. Sorry, no pets.

There is a $75 application fee per applicant. All applicants must pass a credit check and have a FICO score of at least 650. To schedule a showing please contact Craig Shireman "The Chatel Chateau Specialist" with Chatel Real Estate at CRAIG@CHATEL.US Office-(202) 338-0500

(RLNE5159684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 634 North Carolina Avenue, SE #B have any available units?
634 North Carolina Avenue, SE #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 634 North Carolina Avenue, SE #B have?
Some of 634 North Carolina Avenue, SE #B's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 634 North Carolina Avenue, SE #B currently offering any rent specials?
634 North Carolina Avenue, SE #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 634 North Carolina Avenue, SE #B pet-friendly?
No, 634 North Carolina Avenue, SE #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 634 North Carolina Avenue, SE #B offer parking?
No, 634 North Carolina Avenue, SE #B does not offer parking.
Does 634 North Carolina Avenue, SE #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 634 North Carolina Avenue, SE #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 634 North Carolina Avenue, SE #B have a pool?
No, 634 North Carolina Avenue, SE #B does not have a pool.
Does 634 North Carolina Avenue, SE #B have accessible units?
No, 634 North Carolina Avenue, SE #B does not have accessible units.
Does 634 North Carolina Avenue, SE #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 634 North Carolina Avenue, SE #B has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Hampton Courts
2013 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Lex and Leo at Waterfront Station
1150 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
The Delano
2745 29th St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Roberta
5429 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Connecticut Park Apartments
2828 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Clifton
1315 Clifton Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Flats at Dupont Circle
2000 N St NW
Washington, DC 20036

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University