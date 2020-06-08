Amenities

634 North Carolina Avenue, SE #B Available 10/19/19 Charming Capitol Hill Basement Studio in Eastern Market - PRIME LOCATION--Quiet Avenue, Steps to Eastern Market --Metro at one end of the block. Marion Park at another end of the block.This 457sq ft. Studio basement apartment with the open floor plan is located in the Nova Condominiums. The Kitchen area has a full-size stove, refrigerator and dishwasher with counter space. Washer/Dryer is located in the building.



The unit is professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate. One full month's rent and security deposit are due at lease signing. One year lease.



Tenants are responsible for electric. $250 Move-In Fee. Sorry, no pets.



There is a $75 application fee per applicant. All applicants must pass a credit check and have a FICO score of at least 650. To schedule a showing please contact Craig Shireman "The Chatel Chateau Specialist" with Chatel Real Estate at CRAIG@CHATEL.US Office-(202) 338-0500



