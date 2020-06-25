634 14th St Ne

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking walk in closets air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking internet access

Spacious and naturally well-lit. Free parking for up to 3 cars. Large bedrooms. Front gourmet kitchen with window table!

3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home.

Short walk to public transit, nearby farmers market in the summer!



$3,700 per month without utilities, $4000.00/mo with utilities and $4000.00 security deposit. When rented for $4,000 per month, it includes cable, electric, heat, gas, fast internet and air conditioning included. Washer/dryer.



Row home in one of the hippest areas of the country!

In the heart of the H St. Arts and Entertainment District, and Capitol Hill East.

Free Street Car to Union Station.

Multiple bus routes. Capitol Bikeshare also very close.



Rear bedroom is huge!

Front bedroom is a nice size with walk-in closet.

The middle bedroom is the smallest (but big for DC) and has small closet with shelves.



Super fast internet with multiple access points throughout the house and Fios TV basic service is included when full utilities option is selected for $4,000 per month.

Solar power, a tankless hot water heater with adjustable temp console in full bathroom, instant hot water at kitchen sink.



Parking is in rear yard, fenced and locked. Fits 3 cars back to back (tandem). Car-free is the best way to be in the city!

Shed in the backyard is locked owner's shed.

Yard is professionally maintained with perennial flower gardens.



Current renters love home but need to move based on life changes. Also like all-inclusive monthly rate.



May have next-door and similar home available Aug. 1. Renters also love home and all-inclusive monthly rate.



No need to wait for slow or no responses from managing agents. Work direct with owners who are very responsive and care.



Paperless application, lease and payments! Pay your rent easily through PayPal.



Please read this entire listing and tell me about yourself please.



Our reviews as your host:

Go to Airbnb's website and add these one at a time:

/users/show/46748782#reviews

/users/show/8074527#reviews



Discounts on Uber with this link. http://s.risley.co/1Ny8I2v



This is not a scam. There are lots of them out there so we are told by renters who have experienced it. This is a really nice home with real and nice homeowners.

$4,000 per month Rent includes utilities (up to monthly max).



When responding, please include some information about yourself and who would be living in the home, when you'd like to move in and for how long. We do require a security deposit and credit verification.



Thank you!