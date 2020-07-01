All apartments in Washington
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:33 AM

625 PRINCETON PLACE NW

625 Princeton Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

625 Princeton Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning is an understatement! This spacious home has so many thoughtful details specifically curated by owner. Home features 3 large bedrooms with high ceilings and tons of natural light. Owner's suite has a dream bathroom with jaw-dropping shower and skylight. Designer chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry and upscale appliances. Fireplace, wood floors, skylights. Den on main level perfect for an office. Private rear deck with gated parking space. Just a short walk to Petworth Metro, grocers, Upshur and Georgia Ave shops. Pets welcomed! Most utilities included with a $150/month allowance for water. Most electricity is covered by solar credits. Tenant pays gas. Basement is separately rented, the main house is for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 PRINCETON PLACE NW have any available units?
625 PRINCETON PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 PRINCETON PLACE NW have?
Some of 625 PRINCETON PLACE NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 PRINCETON PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
625 PRINCETON PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 PRINCETON PLACE NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 PRINCETON PLACE NW is pet friendly.
Does 625 PRINCETON PLACE NW offer parking?
Yes, 625 PRINCETON PLACE NW offers parking.
Does 625 PRINCETON PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 PRINCETON PLACE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 PRINCETON PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 625 PRINCETON PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 625 PRINCETON PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 625 PRINCETON PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 625 PRINCETON PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 PRINCETON PLACE NW does not have units with dishwashers.

