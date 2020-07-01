625 PRINCETON PLACE NW

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning is an understatement! This spacious home has so many thoughtful details specifically curated by owner. Home features 3 large bedrooms with high ceilings and tons of natural light. Owner's suite has a dream bathroom with jaw-dropping shower and skylight. Designer chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry and upscale appliances. Fireplace, wood floors, skylights. Den on main level perfect for an office. Private rear deck with gated parking space. Just a short walk to Petworth Metro, grocers, Upshur and Georgia Ave shops. Pets welcomed! Most utilities included with a $150/month allowance for water. Most electricity is covered by solar credits. Tenant pays gas. Basement is separately rented, the main house is for rent.