615 7th St NE Unit 1

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming Two Bedroom off H-Street! - This charming two bedroom, one bath condo is located on Capitol Hill, just a short walk to Union Station, Stanton Park, and the H Street Corridor! Newly updated first-floor condo features an open living area accented by a gorgeous bay window, recessed lighting, and brand new flooring throughout. The two bright bedrooms both are spacious enough for a queen bed. The kitchen is found at the rear of the unit offering tons of cabinet space and updated countertops. The aspiring chef will love cooking while your guests sit at the deep breakfast bar awaiting the meal! An in-unit washer/dryer and central heat/AC round out the space and ensure you'll be living in comfort! When you want to head outside, there is an adorable private deck space perfect for starting the day with your morning coffee or ending with a glass of wine.



This unit is close to everything you need - including the brand new Whole Foods located right on H Street for all your grocery needs, a bike share station around the corner, and the Northeast library branch just 3 blocks away. Enjoy everything H ST has to offer - head over to Queen Vic or Smith Commons for drinks or grab a quick bite to eat at &Pizza. Feeling indulgent? Enjoy a chili-cheese covered half-smoke at Ben's Chilli Bowl! Wanting a different neighborhood vibe? Walk on down to Eastern Market for fresh food or street vendors!



A security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric and gas. Pets welcome!



