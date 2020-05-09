All apartments in Washington
615 7th St NE Unit 1

Location

615 7th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Two Bedroom off H-Street! - This charming two bedroom, one bath condo is located on Capitol Hill, just a short walk to Union Station, Stanton Park, and the H Street Corridor! Newly updated first-floor condo features an open living area accented by a gorgeous bay window, recessed lighting, and brand new flooring throughout. The two bright bedrooms both are spacious enough for a queen bed. The kitchen is found at the rear of the unit offering tons of cabinet space and updated countertops. The aspiring chef will love cooking while your guests sit at the deep breakfast bar awaiting the meal! An in-unit washer/dryer and central heat/AC round out the space and ensure you'll be living in comfort! When you want to head outside, there is an adorable private deck space perfect for starting the day with your morning coffee or ending with a glass of wine.

This unit is close to everything you need - including the brand new Whole Foods located right on H Street for all your grocery needs, a bike share station around the corner, and the Northeast library branch just 3 blocks away. Enjoy everything H ST has to offer - head over to Queen Vic or Smith Commons for drinks or grab a quick bite to eat at &Pizza. Feeling indulgent? Enjoy a chili-cheese covered half-smoke at Ben's Chilli Bowl! Wanting a different neighborhood vibe? Walk on down to Eastern Market for fresh food or street vendors!

A security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric and gas. Pets welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 7th St NE Unit 1 have any available units?
615 7th St NE Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 7th St NE Unit 1 have?
Some of 615 7th St NE Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 7th St NE Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
615 7th St NE Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 7th St NE Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 7th St NE Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 615 7th St NE Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 615 7th St NE Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 615 7th St NE Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 615 7th St NE Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 7th St NE Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 615 7th St NE Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 615 7th St NE Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 615 7th St NE Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 615 7th St NE Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 7th St NE Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
