All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
600 KEEFER PLACE NW
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:59 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
600 KEEFER PLACE NW
600 Keefer Place Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
600 Keefer Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights
Amenities
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
GREAT UNIT - LARGE PRIVATE ENCLOSED OUTDOOR SPACE - PARKING - AC - ONE BR - ONE BA - IN-UNIT LAUNDRY - EASTERN-NORTHERN-SOUTHERN EXPOSURES - TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR UTILITIES - CLOSE TO ALL
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 600 KEEFER PLACE NW have any available units?
600 KEEFER PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 600 KEEFER PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
600 KEEFER PLACE NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 KEEFER PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 600 KEEFER PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 600 KEEFER PLACE NW offer parking?
Yes, 600 KEEFER PLACE NW does offer parking.
Does 600 KEEFER PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 KEEFER PLACE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 KEEFER PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 600 KEEFER PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 600 KEEFER PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 600 KEEFER PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 600 KEEFER PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 KEEFER PLACE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 600 KEEFER PLACE NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 600 KEEFER PLACE NW has units with air conditioning.
