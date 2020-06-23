5912 9TH STREET NW

Amenities

Rent reduced just in time for the holidaysIf that's not enough encouragement... act fast and sign a lease with us before Jan. 1, and we'll pay HALF of your security deposit ($1200). That's right... Santa Claus has truly come to town. ;)Be the first tenants in this one of a kind, brand new 2bd 2ba Brightwood Park condo!Located in a small boutique building in this up-and-coming DC neighborhood (nestled between Takoma Park and Petworth within 1 mile or so of 3 metro stations and countless bus lines), you're a quick walk or ride to the new bars and restaurants on Kennedy Street, Columbia Heights, Petworth and Silver Spring.This renter-friendly haven is full of light and tech. Here are the highlights. - sunbathed living room with raised ceilings and gigantic skylights - kitchen with bar and all new stainless steel appliances- new washer and dryer- freshly renovated bathroom with midcentury modern vanity, lighting and farmhouse sink- (hey couples) the second bedroom makes for a great study/studio with built-in closet for extra storage - massive shower with dual rainfall heads in the master bdrm- private back deck for chilling, grilling, and planting- shared backyard for your plant, human and animal friends (oh yeah, we're pet-friendly) - off street parking () behind the building for easy access- Nest thermostat, locks and IQ camera - Most utilities included (water, gas, and Nest ); you're only responsible for your electric and internet/cable.We love this place and know you and yours will too. Reach out today to schedule a viewing! Lucia and JacobOwner pays water, gas and Nest. Tenant pays electric and internet/cable.