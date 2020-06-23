All apartments in Washington
5912 9TH STREET NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5912 9TH STREET NW

5912 9th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5912 9th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Rent reduced just in time for the holidaysIf that's not enough encouragement... act fast and sign a lease with us before Jan. 1, and we'll pay HALF of your security deposit ($1200). That's right... Santa Claus has truly come to town. ;)Be the first tenants in this one of a kind, brand new 2bd 2ba Brightwood Park condo!Located in a small boutique building in this up-and-coming DC neighborhood (nestled between Takoma Park and Petworth within 1 mile or so of 3 metro stations and countless bus lines), you're a quick walk or ride to the new bars and restaurants on Kennedy Street, Columbia Heights, Petworth and Silver Spring.This renter-friendly haven is full of light and tech. Here are the highlights. - sunbathed living room with raised ceilings and gigantic skylights - kitchen with bar and all new stainless steel appliances- new washer and dryer- freshly renovated bathroom with midcentury modern vanity, lighting and farmhouse sink- (hey couples) the second bedroom makes for a great study/studio with built-in closet for extra storage - massive shower with dual rainfall heads in the master bdrm- private back deck for chilling, grilling, and planting- shared backyard for your plant, human and animal friends (oh yeah, we're pet-friendly) - off street parking () behind the building for easy access- Nest thermostat, locks and IQ camera - Most utilities included (water, gas, and Nest ); you're only responsible for your electric and internet/cable.We love this place and know you and yours will too. Reach out today to schedule a viewing! Lucia and JacobOwner pays water, gas and Nest. Tenant pays electric and internet/cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5912 9TH STREET NW have any available units?
5912 9TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5912 9TH STREET NW have?
Some of 5912 9TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5912 9TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
5912 9TH STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5912 9TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5912 9TH STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 5912 9TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 5912 9TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 5912 9TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5912 9TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5912 9TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 5912 9TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 5912 9TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 5912 9TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5912 9TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5912 9TH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
