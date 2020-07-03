All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 5819 7th St Nw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5819 7th St Nw
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5819 7th St Nw

5819 7th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brightwood - Manor Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5819 7th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
yoga
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
yoga
Apartment: 870sq feet, fully furnished, independent living space. Entire bottom floor of a 3-story house with your own separate entrance. The apartment includes a washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, quartz countertops, was gut-renovated a year ago, and comes with one off-street, covered parking spot in the garage. The apartment has a BONUS room that can be used for extra storage, a yoga studio, den, or guest room. The house has a huge fenced yard with lots of outdoor patio space.

Location: The house is in NW DC and conveniently located about a mile from the Takoma and Ft. Totten metro stops (red line), 2 blocks from bus lines 62 and 63, and 3 blocks from the grocery store. Tons of restaurants, dry cleaners, nail salon, etc. on Georgia Ave. 3 blocks away. Gas station, fire station, and police station all within a half mile.

Lease Terms: For a longer-term lease, utilities are separate and average $140-$150 a month (includes electricity, gas, water, security system, DirecTV, and high-speed internet). Longer-term lease (6 months or more) preferred. For less than a month, rent is adjusted to include utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5819 7th St Nw have any available units?
5819 7th St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5819 7th St Nw have?
Some of 5819 7th St Nw's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5819 7th St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
5819 7th St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5819 7th St Nw pet-friendly?
No, 5819 7th St Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5819 7th St Nw offer parking?
Yes, 5819 7th St Nw offers parking.
Does 5819 7th St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5819 7th St Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5819 7th St Nw have a pool?
No, 5819 7th St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 5819 7th St Nw have accessible units?
No, 5819 7th St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 5819 7th St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5819 7th St Nw has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Drake
1355 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Hamilton House
1255 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20036
Capitol Park Tower
301 G St SW
Washington, DC 20024
Maren
71 Potomac Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Highland Park at Columbia Heights Metro
1400 Irving St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Park Chelsea
880 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Sarbin Towers
3132 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Willow & Maple
6918 Willow St NW
Washington, DC 20012

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University