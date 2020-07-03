5819 7th St Nw

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage furnished patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access yoga

Apartment: 870sq feet, fully furnished, independent living space. Entire bottom floor of a 3-story house with your own separate entrance. The apartment includes a washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, quartz countertops, was gut-renovated a year ago, and comes with one off-street, covered parking spot in the garage. The apartment has a BONUS room that can be used for extra storage, a yoga studio, den, or guest room. The house has a huge fenced yard with lots of outdoor patio space.



Location: The house is in NW DC and conveniently located about a mile from the Takoma and Ft. Totten metro stops (red line), 2 blocks from bus lines 62 and 63, and 3 blocks from the grocery store. Tons of restaurants, dry cleaners, nail salon, etc. on Georgia Ave. 3 blocks away. Gas station, fire station, and police station all within a half mile.



Lease Terms: For a longer-term lease, utilities are separate and average $140-$150 a month (includes electricity, gas, water, security system, DirecTV, and high-speed internet). Longer-term lease (6 months or more) preferred. For less than a month, rent is adjusted to include utilities.