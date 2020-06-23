All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 5808 BROAD BRANCH RD NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5808 BROAD BRANCH RD NW
Last updated April 23 2019 at 9:43 AM

5808 BROAD BRANCH RD NW

5808 Broad Branch Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Chevy Chase-DC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5808 Broad Branch Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect Chevy Chase location! A block from Lafayette Elementary School and Broad Branch Market! Gorgeous 3BR 3.5BA tudor inspired style single family house on quiet street across from Lafayette Recreation Center. Large sunny kitchen with picture window and table space, overseeing pretty backyard. 3 Bedrooms on second floor. All bathrooms are renovated. Large finished basement, ideal as family/playroom and/or guest space. Owner reserves the right to store personal items in walk-up attic. House is partially furnished, can be rented with or without furniture. Preferred lease term 1-2 years

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5808 BROAD BRANCH RD NW have any available units?
5808 BROAD BRANCH RD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5808 BROAD BRANCH RD NW have?
Some of 5808 BROAD BRANCH RD NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5808 BROAD BRANCH RD NW currently offering any rent specials?
5808 BROAD BRANCH RD NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5808 BROAD BRANCH RD NW pet-friendly?
No, 5808 BROAD BRANCH RD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5808 BROAD BRANCH RD NW offer parking?
Yes, 5808 BROAD BRANCH RD NW does offer parking.
Does 5808 BROAD BRANCH RD NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5808 BROAD BRANCH RD NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5808 BROAD BRANCH RD NW have a pool?
No, 5808 BROAD BRANCH RD NW does not have a pool.
Does 5808 BROAD BRANCH RD NW have accessible units?
No, 5808 BROAD BRANCH RD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5808 BROAD BRANCH RD NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5808 BROAD BRANCH RD NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elise
825 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW
Washington, DC 20012
Flats 130 At Constitution Square
130 M St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Quebec House
2800 Quebec St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Aria on L
300 L St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Newport West Apartments
1415 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Connecticut Heights
4850 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Oaklawn Terrace
3620 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University