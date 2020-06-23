5808 BROAD BRANCH RD NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Perfect Chevy Chase location! A block from Lafayette Elementary School and Broad Branch Market! Gorgeous 3BR 3.5BA tudor inspired style single family house on quiet street across from Lafayette Recreation Center. Large sunny kitchen with picture window and table space, overseeing pretty backyard. 3 Bedrooms on second floor. All bathrooms are renovated. Large finished basement, ideal as family/playroom and/or guest space. Owner reserves the right to store personal items in walk-up attic. House is partially furnished, can be rented with or without furniture. Preferred lease term 1-2 years