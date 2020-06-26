5619 1st St NW 1

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful restored Apartment on quiet Block - Property Id: 178259



Beautiful high-end 2 bedroom -2 bath unit with every amenities for upscale comfort and city living. Stainless Steele appliances in an open spacious gourmet kitchen. The bathrooms are bright, contemporary and well pointed. High ceilings with lots of lights. Potential rear parking available. Wonderful quiet block with caring neighbors. Secured building.Beautiful high-end 2 bedrooms -2 bath unit with every amenities for upscale comfort and city living. Stainless Steele appliances in an open spacious gourmet kitchen. The bathrooms are bright, contemporary and well pointed. High ceilings with lots of lights. Private parking space for $50.00 monthly. Wonderful quiet block with caring neighbors. Secured building.THERE ARE 2 UNITS AVAILABLE

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/178259p

Property Id 178259



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5322139)