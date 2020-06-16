All apartments in Washington
5551 Illinois Avenue Northwest
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

5551 Illinois Avenue Northwest

5551 Illinois Avenue Northwest · (240) 423-2586
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5551 Illinois Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
internet access
PETWORTH- 5551 Illinois Ave NW #103 Washington DC 20011. Price: $2550/month for 6 month lease. $2350 for 12 months (Discount may be offered for longer term lease).
UTILITIES: Water included. Tenant pays electric and cable/internet.
Washer/Dryer: Included in unit
Parking: Street Parking available
Pets: Only considered with deposit.

WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME.

Chic Condo w/ all new updates and new finishes, Granite, Stainless, Tumbled marble tile in the baths, Wood Floors, 9' Ceilings, Two Master Baths, Custom Mouldings. New Stainless GE Appliances - New HVAC Systems and Electrical Fixtures and Devices and much more. This condo is located in prime location. Nearby bars and restaurants include The Bar @ Milk and Honey, Crown Bakery, Morelands Tavern, Chick Fil A. The unit is conveniently located next to Walmart Supercenter on Georgia Avenue (less than 6 minutes walking). To schedule walkthrough of unit please reply to ad. Applications can be submitted after walkthrough or via email. Security deposit equals first month rent.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/washington-dc?lid=12955531

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5458534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5551 Illinois Avenue Northwest have any available units?
5551 Illinois Avenue Northwest has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5551 Illinois Avenue Northwest have?
Some of 5551 Illinois Avenue Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5551 Illinois Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
5551 Illinois Avenue Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5551 Illinois Avenue Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 5551 Illinois Avenue Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5551 Illinois Avenue Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 5551 Illinois Avenue Northwest does offer parking.
Does 5551 Illinois Avenue Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5551 Illinois Avenue Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5551 Illinois Avenue Northwest have a pool?
No, 5551 Illinois Avenue Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 5551 Illinois Avenue Northwest have accessible units?
No, 5551 Illinois Avenue Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 5551 Illinois Avenue Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5551 Illinois Avenue Northwest has units with dishwashers.
