5551 Illinois Avenue Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking internet access

PETWORTH- 5551 Illinois Ave NW #103 Washington DC 20011. Price: $2550/month for 6 month lease. $2350 for 12 months (Discount may be offered for longer term lease).

UTILITIES: Water included. Tenant pays electric and cable/internet.

Washer/Dryer: Included in unit

Parking: Street Parking available

Pets: Only considered with deposit.



Chic Condo w/ all new updates and new finishes, Granite, Stainless, Tumbled marble tile in the baths, Wood Floors, 9' Ceilings, Two Master Baths, Custom Mouldings. New Stainless GE Appliances - New HVAC Systems and Electrical Fixtures and Devices and much more. This condo is located in prime location. Nearby bars and restaurants include The Bar @ Milk and Honey, Crown Bakery, Morelands Tavern, Chick Fil A. The unit is conveniently located next to Walmart Supercenter on Georgia Avenue (less than 6 minutes walking). To schedule walkthrough of unit please reply to ad. Applications can be submitted after walkthrough or via email. Security deposit equals first month rent.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/washington-dc?lid=12955531



No Pets Allowed



