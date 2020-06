Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Tours /Appts are available this(6/13-6/14) Sat and Sun 12:30pm-2pm Gorgeous 3 Level is a fully renovated, semi-detached home features, gleaming hardwood floors, gorgeous kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, crown molding, recessed lightning and beautiful full finished basement.~**YOU MUST WEAR A MASK AND MUST RSVP ***** PLUS You Can Park Two Cars in the Driveway!! ***** YOU MUST SEE THIS WEEKEND**