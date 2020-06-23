All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 5420 Macarthur Blvd. Nw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5420 Macarthur Blvd. Nw
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

5420 Macarthur Blvd. Nw

5420 Macarthur Boulevard Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5420 Macarthur Boulevard Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
tennis court
Newly fully furnished studio apartment in a private home located in the Palisades with a private entrance. All utilities are included including Fios Wifi and basic cable. The kitchen has full size refrigerator, gas stove with exterior exhaust, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, Keurig coffee maker, and standard kitchen/ dining items, and adjacent full sized washer and dryer. Two houses from the metro bus station leading to downtown/ Dupont Circle/ Georgetown Hospital/ Capital Hill/ and quick access to Maryland and Virginia. Blocks away are the The Cresent Trail, Battery Kimble Park, Palisades Park with tennis courts, and jogging trail and more. Parking on the street
All utilities included. Non- Smokers only. Although [removed] is legal in the District of Columbia, this is a drug free home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5420 Macarthur Blvd. Nw have any available units?
5420 Macarthur Blvd. Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5420 Macarthur Blvd. Nw have?
Some of 5420 Macarthur Blvd. Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5420 Macarthur Blvd. Nw currently offering any rent specials?
5420 Macarthur Blvd. Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5420 Macarthur Blvd. Nw pet-friendly?
No, 5420 Macarthur Blvd. Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5420 Macarthur Blvd. Nw offer parking?
No, 5420 Macarthur Blvd. Nw does not offer parking.
Does 5420 Macarthur Blvd. Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5420 Macarthur Blvd. Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5420 Macarthur Blvd. Nw have a pool?
No, 5420 Macarthur Blvd. Nw does not have a pool.
Does 5420 Macarthur Blvd. Nw have accessible units?
No, 5420 Macarthur Blvd. Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 5420 Macarthur Blvd. Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5420 Macarthur Blvd. Nw has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northwood Gardens
4900-20 Fort Totten Dr NE
Washington, DC 20011
Hilltop House
1475 Euclid St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Vintage on 16th St DC
3146 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Gables Dupont Circle
1750 P St NW
Washington, DC 20036
1331
1331 Maryland Avenue Southwest
Washington, DC 20250
Sonnet
1441 U Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Cathedral Mansions
3000 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University