5420 Macarthur Blvd. Nw

Amenities

Newly fully furnished studio apartment in a private home located in the Palisades with a private entrance. All utilities are included including Fios Wifi and basic cable. The kitchen has full size refrigerator, gas stove with exterior exhaust, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, Keurig coffee maker, and standard kitchen/ dining items, and adjacent full sized washer and dryer. Two houses from the metro bus station leading to downtown/ Dupont Circle/ Georgetown Hospital/ Capital Hill/ and quick access to Maryland and Virginia. Blocks away are the The Cresent Trail, Battery Kimble Park, Palisades Park with tennis courts, and jogging trail and more. Parking on the street

All utilities included. Non- Smokers only. Although [removed] is legal in the District of Columbia, this is a drug free home.