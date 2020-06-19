5366 Hayes St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Welcome home to this large, completely renovated 3 bdr, 1.5 bath duplex located in the Deanwood neighborhood. The property has an energy-efficient tankless water heater, hardwood floors, carpet, new paint, new kitchen & baths, stainless steel appliances & washer & dryer. This beautiful home has a back yard and off-street parking for 3-4 cars.



Utilities: All utilities are paid by the tenant.

Pets: Case by Case.

Parking: Off-Street Parking

Washer and Dryer: In Unit

No Smoking



Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RPMDCMetro.com

Call: 202-269-0303

Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com



Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent

-$250 non-refundable pet fee



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.

-Rental History for the past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.

-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.

-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.



Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



Amenities: Refrigerator, Wood Floors, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Off Street Parking, Pets Allowed on Case by Case Basis, Central A/C