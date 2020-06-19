All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 5366 Hayes St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5366 Hayes St
Last updated March 20 2020 at 5:48 PM

5366 Hayes St

5366 Hayes Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5366 Hayes Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Deanwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Welcome home to this large, completely renovated 3 bdr, 1.5 bath duplex located in the Deanwood neighborhood. The property has an energy-efficient tankless water heater, hardwood floors, carpet, new paint, new kitchen & baths, stainless steel appliances & washer & dryer. This beautiful home has a back yard and off-street parking for 3-4 cars.

Utilities: All utilities are paid by the tenant.
Pets: Case by Case.
Parking: Off-Street Parking
Washer and Dryer: In Unit
No Smoking

Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RPMDCMetro.com
Call: 202-269-0303
Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.
-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.
-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Amenities: Refrigerator, Wood Floors, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Off Street Parking, Pets Allowed on Case by Case Basis, Central A/C

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5366 Hayes St have any available units?
5366 Hayes St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5366 Hayes St have?
Some of 5366 Hayes St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5366 Hayes St currently offering any rent specials?
5366 Hayes St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5366 Hayes St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5366 Hayes St is pet friendly.
Does 5366 Hayes St offer parking?
Yes, 5366 Hayes St offers parking.
Does 5366 Hayes St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5366 Hayes St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5366 Hayes St have a pool?
No, 5366 Hayes St does not have a pool.
Does 5366 Hayes St have accessible units?
No, 5366 Hayes St does not have accessible units.
Does 5366 Hayes St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5366 Hayes St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vaughan Place
3401 38th St NW
Washington, DC 20016
The Belgard
33 N St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Metropolitan
200 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Corcoran House at Dupont Circle
1616 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Connecticut Gardens
1915 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Apollo
600 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
2400 Pennsylvania Avenue
2400 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University