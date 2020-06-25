All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

5336 43rd Street Northwest

5336 43rd Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5336 43rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Listing Agent Ronald Sitrin Long and Foster
Magnificent, 20' wide townhouse w/ 2 car garage + a finished loft bedroom w/full bath! Airy ceiling heights and an open floor plan lend to comfortable living and gracious entertaining. Perfect condition! Granite / SS kitchen, gorgeous hardwood floors, new carpet & paint! Great deck! Walk out your door to everything - Metro, Whole Foods & wonderful of shopping and restaurants! Section 8 welcome
Interior Features: Breakfast Area, Combination Dining/Living, Combination Kitchen/Living, Crown Moldings, Family Room Off Kitchen, Kitchen - Eat-In, Kitchen - Gourmet, Kitchen - Table Space, Master Bath(s), Recessed Lighting, Upgraded Countertops, Window Treatments, Wood Floors, 1 Fireplace(s), Mantel(s), Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Icemaker, Microwave, Oven/Range-Gas, Refrigerator, Washer, Accessibility Features: None, Window Features: Palladian
Exterior Features: Deck(s)
Utilities: Central A/C, Zoned, Cooling Fuel: Electric, Heating: Central, Zoned, Heating Fuel: Natural Gas, Hot Water: Natural Gas, Water Source: Public, Sewer: Public Sewer

Contact Jon Tobery
Cell: 240-367-6366
Office: 202-944-8400
Email: jon.tobery@longandfoster.com

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/30748

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4826361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5336 43rd Street Northwest have any available units?
5336 43rd Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5336 43rd Street Northwest have?
Some of 5336 43rd Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5336 43rd Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
5336 43rd Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5336 43rd Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 5336 43rd Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5336 43rd Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 5336 43rd Street Northwest offers parking.
Does 5336 43rd Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5336 43rd Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5336 43rd Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 5336 43rd Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 5336 43rd Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 5336 43rd Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 5336 43rd Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5336 43rd Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.
