5336 43rd Street Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Magnificent, 20' wide townhouse w/ 2 car garage + a finished loft bedroom w/full bath! Airy ceiling heights and an open floor plan lend to comfortable living and gracious entertaining. Perfect condition! Granite / SS kitchen, gorgeous hardwood floors, new carpet & paint! Great deck! Walk out your door to everything - Metro, Whole Foods & wonderful of shopping and restaurants! Section 8 welcome

Interior Features: Breakfast Area, Combination Dining/Living, Combination Kitchen/Living, Crown Moldings, Family Room Off Kitchen, Kitchen - Eat-In, Kitchen - Gourmet, Kitchen - Table Space, Master Bath(s), Recessed Lighting, Upgraded Countertops, Window Treatments, Wood Floors, 1 Fireplace(s), Mantel(s), Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Icemaker, Microwave, Oven/Range-Gas, Refrigerator, Washer, Accessibility Features: None, Window Features: Palladian

Exterior Features: Deck(s)

Utilities: Central A/C, Zoned, Cooling Fuel: Electric, Heating: Central, Zoned, Heating Fuel: Natural Gas, Hot Water: Natural Gas, Water Source: Public, Sewer: Public Sewer



No Pets Allowed



