Washington, DC
5311 7TH STREET NW
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:34 AM

5311 7TH STREET NW

5311 7th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Washington
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

5311 7th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
4 bedrooms 3.5 bath, front porch and three decks makes outdoor living perfect, a highly efficient kitchen with all the storage you could dream of to include a bar with Smart TV. White quartz counter tops. Touch-less on/off Moen sink Faucet, appliances to include Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator, under the counter Drawer Microwave, 55 bottle wine cooler, a Pot Filler Kitchen is spectacular, if features a sweep in vacuum and prep-sink.Second level with 3 bedrooms, two bath and a laundry room, 3rd level, almost 900 SF of luxury and comfort is the master piece designed only for the Masters, a private deck immediately followed by a sitting area with built in fireplace and picture TV.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5311 7TH STREET NW have any available units?
5311 7TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5311 7TH STREET NW have?
Some of 5311 7TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5311 7TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
5311 7TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5311 7TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 5311 7TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5311 7TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 5311 7TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 5311 7TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5311 7TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5311 7TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 5311 7TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 5311 7TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 5311 7TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5311 7TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5311 7TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

