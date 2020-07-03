5311 7TH STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

4 bedrooms 3.5 bath, front porch and three decks makes outdoor living perfect, a highly efficient kitchen with all the storage you could dream of to include a bar with Smart TV. White quartz counter tops. Touch-less on/off Moen sink Faucet, appliances to include Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator, under the counter Drawer Microwave, 55 bottle wine cooler, a Pot Filler Kitchen is spectacular, if features a sweep in vacuum and prep-sink.Second level with 3 bedrooms, two bath and a laundry room, 3rd level, almost 900 SF of luxury and comfort is the master piece designed only for the Masters, a private deck immediately followed by a sitting area with built in fireplace and picture TV.