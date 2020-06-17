5304 James Pl NE

Amenities

Basement with private entrance (pet friendly) - Property Id: 149445



I am seeking a tenant for a finished basement in NE DC. Basement has a full bathroom (with a warmer for the winter!), private entrance, and lots of space. There's also a backyard for running around! Basement does not have its own kitchen.



Rent is $1200/month. This includes:

rent

heat

electricity

gas

water

Fios (cable and internet)

Housekeeping



For those with dog(s) rent is $1500



Tenant will have private pantry and access to all common areas of the house including kitchen, dining room, laundry (washer + dryer), backyard, living room (with 70 inch tv).



House is secured with Vivint security system, as well as keyless entry (no locking yourself out!).



Parking: open street parking (no permits or restrictions)



Roommates include 29 year old female and a 1 year old cockapoo (doesn't bark, is super friendly).



Pets welcome.



Available immediately

