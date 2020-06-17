5304 James Pl NE

Amenities
Basement with private entrance (pet friendly) - Property Id: 149445
I am seeking a tenant for a finished basement in NE DC. Basement has a full bathroom (with a warmer for the winter!), private entrance, and lots of space. There's also a backyard for running around! Basement does not have its own kitchen.
Rent is $1200/month. This includes:
rent
heat
electricity
gas
water
Fios (cable and internet)
Housekeeping
For those with dog(s) rent is $1500
Tenant will have private pantry and access to all common areas of the house including kitchen, dining room, laundry (washer + dryer), backyard, living room (with 70 inch tv).
House is secured with Vivint security system, as well as keyless entry (no locking yourself out!).
Parking: open street parking (no permits or restrictions)
Roommates include 29 year old female and a 1 year old cockapoo (doesn't bark, is super friendly).
Pets welcome.
Available immediately

