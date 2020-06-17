All apartments in Washington
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:00 PM

5304 James Pl NE

5304 James Place Northeast
Location

5304 James Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Deanwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
key fob access
Basement with private entrance (pet friendly) - Property Id: 149445

I am seeking a tenant for a finished basement in NE DC. Basement has a full bathroom (with a warmer for the winter!), private entrance, and lots of space. There's also a backyard for running around! Basement does not have its own kitchen.

Rent is $1200/month. This includes:
rent
heat
electricity
gas
water
Fios (cable and internet)
Housekeeping

For those with dog(s) rent is $1500

Tenant will have private pantry and access to all common areas of the house including kitchen, dining room, laundry (washer + dryer), backyard, living room (with 70 inch tv).

House is secured with Vivint security system, as well as keyless entry (no locking yourself out!).

Parking: open street parking (no permits or restrictions)

Roommates include 29 year old female and a 1 year old cockapoo (doesn't bark, is super friendly).

Pets welcome.

Available immediately
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/149445
Property Id 149445

(RLNE5409022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5304 James Pl NE have any available units?
5304 James Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5304 James Pl NE have?
Some of 5304 James Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5304 James Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
5304 James Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5304 James Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5304 James Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 5304 James Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 5304 James Pl NE offers parking.
Does 5304 James Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5304 James Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5304 James Pl NE have a pool?
No, 5304 James Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 5304 James Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 5304 James Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5304 James Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5304 James Pl NE has units with dishwashers.
