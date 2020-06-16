5218 5th St NW

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cfdfb6e089 ---- This charming home sits in a quiet, close-knit neighborhood right off the Takoma-Petworth bus line for easy access to the city. Inside features a gourmet kitchen, open floor plan and exposed brick walls. The finished basement has a den, full bath, wet bar, and an entrance to the spacious backyard and private parking space. Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today! Features: -Private parking -Den that can be used as an extra bedroom -Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops -Washer and dryer -Wide hardwood floors -Finished basement with wet bar -Backyard deck and garden -Nest thermostat -Alarm system Nearby: -Located right off the Takoma-Petworth bus line (62/63) for easy access to transit routes and downtown DC -Metro: Multiple metro lines at Fort Totten and Georgia-Ave Petworth stations are a mile away -Grocery: Delicia?s Market, Yes! Organic Market -Restaurants: Library Tavern, The Bar @ Milk & Honey, Moreland?s Tavern, Highlands, Cinder BBQ *This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane* We?re a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home. We?re setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property. Check us out at atlaslane.com Nest Thermostat Washer/Dryer In Unit