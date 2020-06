Amenities

hardwood floors parking microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Don't miss this very nice 3 bedroom home in the wonderful community of Petworth. This home has a lot of character. Featuring hardwood floors throughout ... a kitchen with a walk in pantry, and a den . There is a full basement that can be used as an additional bedroom which features another kitchen and full bath.It has a great backyard, off street parking, and conveniently located close to metro, shops, eateries and lots more! Vouchers are welcome!