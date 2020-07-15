All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

5130 Connecticut Ave. NW 202

5130 Connecticut Avenue Northwest · (202) 363-5130
Location

5130 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Chevy Chase-DC

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,850

1 Bed · 0.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
SPACIOUS 1BR with Den in CHEVY CHASE - Property Id: 25887

In-person and virtual tours are available!
This is a spacious apartment with 1 large bedroom, 1 bath, dining room, and a sun room/den in an Art Deco-style building. Approximately 900 square, it has an open, well-ventilated floor plan with plenty of sun light.

The unit is in a six floor apartment building with laundry, recycling, and some basement storage on premises. Ample parking is available on Chevy Chase Pkwy and Harrison St. next to the buildings.

The building is a 12-minute walk to Tenleytown Metro (Red Line), Whole Foods, Best Buy, restaurants, etc. A 15 minute walk takes you to Van Ness Metro (also Red Line), UDC, and more shopping. For convenience, the building is located across the street from a CVS, Politics and Prose Book Store, Little Red Fox cafe, and Comet restaurant.

The building also offers easy driving access to 495, Rock Creek Park, Wisconsin Ave, Sibley Hospital, American University, and so on.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5130-connecticut-ave.-nw-washington-dc-unit-202/25887
Property Id 25887

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5940043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5130 Connecticut Ave. NW 202 have any available units?
5130 Connecticut Ave. NW 202 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5130 Connecticut Ave. NW 202 have?
Some of 5130 Connecticut Ave. NW 202's amenities include parking, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5130 Connecticut Ave. NW 202 currently offering any rent specials?
5130 Connecticut Ave. NW 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5130 Connecticut Ave. NW 202 pet-friendly?
No, 5130 Connecticut Ave. NW 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5130 Connecticut Ave. NW 202 offer parking?
Yes, 5130 Connecticut Ave. NW 202 offers parking.
Does 5130 Connecticut Ave. NW 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5130 Connecticut Ave. NW 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5130 Connecticut Ave. NW 202 have a pool?
No, 5130 Connecticut Ave. NW 202 does not have a pool.
Does 5130 Connecticut Ave. NW 202 have accessible units?
No, 5130 Connecticut Ave. NW 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 5130 Connecticut Ave. NW 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5130 Connecticut Ave. NW 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
