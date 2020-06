Amenities

Welcome home! This elegant, 4 BD, 3.5BA single-family home is in a great location near E Capitol St. for easy commuting to anywhere in the city. With over 2400sf, this home offers a hardwood flooring on top 2 levels, high-end bathroom fixtures, additional living area, and stainless steel appliances in the spacious gourmet kitchen. The spacious backyard is perfect for relaxing or entertaining.