50 8th Street

Amenities
Looking for someone to take over my lease ASAP until June 25 with option to renew. Lease will be changed to your name, so you can decide to extend month to month, 12 month, etc.
Features: Sunny one bedroom in a luxury building with floor to ceiling windows, new stainless steel appliances, touch screen heat control and central A/C, bathtub with rain showerhead, two large closets with built in shelving,
Building Amenities:
24 Hour Concierge Package and Dry Cleaning Services
Weekday morning coffee service from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. by Compass Coffee
Expansive Communal Areas Club Room, Game Room, Fire Pit and More!
All Season Pool
24 Hour Fitness Center
Two Roof Top Decks with Gorgeous City Views
Six Gas Grills
Walking Distance to Two Metro Stations (U Street/Cordoza and Shaw/Howard University)