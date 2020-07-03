5 14TH ST NE #5

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

Historic, Gated, Car Barn Condo. Rarely available 1 bedroom, one bathroom condo with in-unit washer/dryer and enclosed, private patio space. One reserved parking space for additional $200/month. Enjoy an open living and kitchen area in this completely renovated unit, from top to bottom. New quartz kitchen countertops, new cabinetry, marble backsplash, new kitchen sink, new fixtures , new garbage disposal, new stainless steel appliances, new carpet, fresh paint, new bathtub and new bathroom vanity. Although originally built to store Washington's street cars for the Metropolitan Railroad Company, this space was converted to condominiums in 2004. A completely gated community, Car Barn provides residents with a swimming pool, enclosed courtyards and close proximity to Lincoln Park and Eastern Market. In addition to many restaurants, shops, public spaces and great entertainment nearby, the Stadium Armory metro, with the blue and orange lines, is within about 1/2 mile. One year lease term, with option to extend. No pets allowed. Credit score must be above 700. Induction stove/oven in unit - owner will provide some pots and pans for use. Induction pots and pans required for induction stove/oven.