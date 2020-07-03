All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:27 PM

5 14TH ST NE #5

5 14th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5 14th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
Historic, Gated, Car Barn Condo. Rarely available 1 bedroom, one bathroom condo with in-unit washer/dryer and enclosed, private patio space. One reserved parking space for additional $200/month. Enjoy an open living and kitchen area in this completely renovated unit, from top to bottom. New quartz kitchen countertops, new cabinetry, marble backsplash, new kitchen sink, new fixtures , new garbage disposal, new stainless steel appliances, new carpet, fresh paint, new bathtub and new bathroom vanity. Although originally built to store Washington's street cars for the Metropolitan Railroad Company, this space was converted to condominiums in 2004. A completely gated community, Car Barn provides residents with a swimming pool, enclosed courtyards and close proximity to Lincoln Park and Eastern Market. In addition to many restaurants, shops, public spaces and great entertainment nearby, the Stadium Armory metro, with the blue and orange lines, is within about 1/2 mile. One year lease term, with option to extend. No pets allowed. Credit score must be above 700. Induction stove/oven in unit - owner will provide some pots and pans for use. Induction pots and pans required for induction stove/oven.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 14TH ST NE #5 have any available units?
5 14TH ST NE #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 14TH ST NE #5 have?
Some of 5 14TH ST NE #5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 14TH ST NE #5 currently offering any rent specials?
5 14TH ST NE #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 14TH ST NE #5 pet-friendly?
No, 5 14TH ST NE #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5 14TH ST NE #5 offer parking?
Yes, 5 14TH ST NE #5 offers parking.
Does 5 14TH ST NE #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 14TH ST NE #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 14TH ST NE #5 have a pool?
Yes, 5 14TH ST NE #5 has a pool.
Does 5 14TH ST NE #5 have accessible units?
No, 5 14TH ST NE #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 5 14TH ST NE #5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 14TH ST NE #5 has units with dishwashers.

