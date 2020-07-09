4907 14TH ST NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Rare and valuable! This stunning 1909 Victorian mansion in the heart of NW Washington, DC features 11 bedrooms, 10.5 baths, 6,400 sq ' (595 square meters) of finished living space, including carriage house on the property. Being sold fully furnished with all art, antiques, furniture, fixtures, linens, kitchenware, etc. Run successfully as a Bed & Breakfast. Being sold with existing business running very profitably. Period renovations are majestic as are each newly updated baths each with unique & modern character. Six figure net operating income. Showings by appointment only!