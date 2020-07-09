All apartments in Washington
4907 14TH ST NW
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:06 AM

4907 14TH ST NW

4907 14th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4907 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Rare and valuable! This stunning 1909 Victorian mansion in the heart of NW Washington, DC features 11 bedrooms, 10.5 baths, 6,400 sq ' (595 square meters) of finished living space, including carriage house on the property. Being sold fully furnished with all art, antiques, furniture, fixtures, linens, kitchenware, etc. Run successfully as a Bed & Breakfast. Being sold with existing business running very profitably. Period renovations are majestic as are each newly updated baths each with unique & modern character. Six figure net operating income. Showings by appointment only!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4907 14TH ST NW have any available units?
4907 14TH ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4907 14TH ST NW have?
Some of 4907 14TH ST NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4907 14TH ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
4907 14TH ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4907 14TH ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 4907 14TH ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4907 14TH ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 4907 14TH ST NW offers parking.
Does 4907 14TH ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4907 14TH ST NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4907 14TH ST NW have a pool?
No, 4907 14TH ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 4907 14TH ST NW have accessible units?
No, 4907 14TH ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4907 14TH ST NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4907 14TH ST NW has units with dishwashers.

