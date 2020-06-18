4901 KLINGLE STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction garage fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

A ** DREAM TEAM ** of the best builder, architect and interior designers have worked in concert to deliver a quality home that has all the modern amenities one could want. You do not want to miss this stunning masterpiece! When there is a full-size Sub-zero freezer, a full-size Sub-zero refrigerator, a wine cooler, and 2 refrigerator drawers, you know no expense has been spared to make this a true masterpiece and a kitchen where cooking and entertaining like the Barefoot Contessa will be so fun! A classic home with a modern edge inspired by Santa Barbara design, this massive 7BR/6FB/2HB newly construction home in Kent features a dream kitchen with an open floor plan over almost 7,000 SF. Prominently sited on a corner lot with a serene, private garden and enormous 2-car garage. . Showings: schedule through Showing Time.