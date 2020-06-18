All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:25 AM

4901 KLINGLE STREET NW

4901 Klingle Street Northwest · (202) 361-3228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Washington
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

4901 Klingle Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Foxhall-Palisades

Price and availability

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$12,500

7 Bed · 8 Bath · 6971 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
A ** DREAM TEAM ** of the best builder, architect and interior designers have worked in concert to deliver a quality home that has all the modern amenities one could want. You do not want to miss this stunning masterpiece! When there is a full-size Sub-zero freezer, a full-size Sub-zero refrigerator, a wine cooler, and 2 refrigerator drawers, you know no expense has been spared to make this a true masterpiece and a kitchen where cooking and entertaining like the Barefoot Contessa will be so fun! A classic home with a modern edge inspired by Santa Barbara design, this massive 7BR/6FB/2HB newly construction home in Kent features a dream kitchen with an open floor plan over almost 7,000 SF. Prominently sited on a corner lot with a serene, private garden and enormous 2-car garage. . Showings: schedule through Showing Time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4901 KLINGLE STREET NW have any available units?
4901 KLINGLE STREET NW has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4901 KLINGLE STREET NW have?
Some of 4901 KLINGLE STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4901 KLINGLE STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
4901 KLINGLE STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4901 KLINGLE STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 4901 KLINGLE STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4901 KLINGLE STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 4901 KLINGLE STREET NW does offer parking.
Does 4901 KLINGLE STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4901 KLINGLE STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4901 KLINGLE STREET NW have a pool?
No, 4901 KLINGLE STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 4901 KLINGLE STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 4901 KLINGLE STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4901 KLINGLE STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4901 KLINGLE STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
