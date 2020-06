Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Three level semi-detached brick home, with a beautiful large yard, w/driveway, fenced in, 3 Br's with 2 full bath, with 1/2 bath on main level, family room, hardwood floors thru-out, nice size kitchen, separate dining room, prime location, the home has lots of appeal, inside and out, Good credit and rental history are a must. A must see