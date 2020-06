Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included microwave refrigerator

Rare opportunity for an awesome, top floor, very large studio, located in Tiber Island, that lives like a one bedroom. This unit features new wood floors, fresh paint, open living/dining room, large windows, lots of closet space, and sweet balcony great for entertaining and relaxing. All utilities included. Steps to Metro, grocery store, restaurants, shopping & chic nightlife at the Wharf! Credit score minimum of 600 required.