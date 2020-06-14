4810 C St SE, Washington, DC 20019 Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Description
Where a cozy 1 Bedroom available for move in NOW!!!! This unit is in the Marshall Heights area!! It is minutes from Benning Rd Metro Station on the Blue & Silver Lines. Contemporary condo with all the amenities you desire. Residents are held responsible for Electric only.
CALL THE OFFICE TO SCHEDULE A TOUR!! Can wait to hear for you.
Unit Features:
* Central Air * Washer/Dryer * Dishwasher * Hardwood Floors * Stainless Steel Appliances * Granite Counter tops
REMEMBER TO SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING NOW!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4810 C.st Se have any available units?
4810 C.st Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4810 C.st Se have?
Some of 4810 C.st Se's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4810 C.st Se currently offering any rent specials?
4810 C.st Se is not currently offering any rent specials.