All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4810 C.st Se.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4810 C.st Se
Last updated December 29 2019 at 9:44 AM

4810 C.st Se

4810 C St SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4810 C St SE, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Description

Where a cozy 1 Bedroom available for move in NOW!!!! This unit is in the Marshall Heights area!! It is minutes from Benning Rd Metro Station on the Blue & Silver Lines. Contemporary condo with all the amenities you desire. Residents are held responsible for Electric only.

CALL THE OFFICE TO SCHEDULE A TOUR!! Can wait to hear for you.

Unit Features:

* Central Air
* Washer/Dryer
* Dishwasher
* Hardwood Floors
* Stainless Steel Appliances
* Granite Counter tops

REMEMBER TO SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING NOW!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4810 C.st Se have any available units?
4810 C.st Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4810 C.st Se have?
Some of 4810 C.st Se's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4810 C.st Se currently offering any rent specials?
4810 C.st Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4810 C.st Se pet-friendly?
No, 4810 C.st Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4810 C.st Se offer parking?
No, 4810 C.st Se does not offer parking.
Does 4810 C.st Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4810 C.st Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4810 C.st Se have a pool?
No, 4810 C.st Se does not have a pool.
Does 4810 C.st Se have accessible units?
No, 4810 C.st Se does not have accessible units.
Does 4810 C.st Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4810 C.st Se has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

919 F Street
919 F Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20004
Pleasant Hills Apartments
4510 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
2620 16th Street
2620 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
eaves Glover Park
3850 Tunlaw Rd NW
Washington, DC 20007
Tivoli Apartments
1445 Ogden Street NW
Washington, DC 20010
West Half
1221 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Anthology
625 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Ellicott House Apartments
4849 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University