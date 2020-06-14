4810 C.st Se

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities

Where a cozy 1 Bedroom available for move in NOW!!!! This unit is in the Marshall Heights area!! It is minutes from Benning Rd Metro Station on the Blue & Silver Lines. Contemporary condo with all the amenities you desire. Residents are held responsible for Electric only.



CALL THE OFFICE TO SCHEDULE A TOUR!! Can wait to hear for you.



Unit Features:



* Central Air

* Washer/Dryer

* Dishwasher

* Hardwood Floors

* Stainless Steel Appliances

* Granite Counter tops



REMEMBER TO SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING NOW!!!