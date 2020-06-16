All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:35 PM

4770 DEXTER STREET NW

4770 Dexter Street Northwest · (703) 674-1777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4770 Dexter Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 5028 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Rare to the market, this stunning and newly designed 3 story, 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home nestled on a beautiful lot in a prime location is loaded with high end finished and upgrades. The beauty begins outside with a cobble stone driveway, garage, pristine brick exterior and expert landscaping. Inside walls of windows with a southern exposure floods the space with natural light illuminating an open floor plan that is ideal for entertaining, warm hardwood flooring, fresh neutral paint, 3 custom fireplaces, 2 master suites, beautiful crystal chandeliers and LED lighting, Axor and Hansgrohe fixtures, baths remodeled to perfection and 2 stunning gourmet kitchens. An open foyer welcomes you and ushers you into the spacious living and dining room featuring a wall of oversized windows and a fireplace set in custom stacked stone wall. The spectacular gourmet kitchen features solid wood cabinetry, marble countertops and backsplashes, a large waterfall marble island and quality stainless steel appliances including a 36 inch refrigerator, Convection oven, rangehood and under counter speed cook oven and microwave, while recessed and chic pendant lighting adds the finishing touch. French doors open to a fabulous screened porch, perfect for outdoor dining or enjoying your morning coffee. Hardwoods continue into the family room with built-in bookcases and a stone fireplace, the perfect spot to relax and unwind. A light filled main level bedroom with remodeled private bath adds convenience and rounds out the main living area. Ascend the staircase with a wall of windows and onward to the first master suite boasting hardwood flooring, built-in storage, custom walk in closet and a luxurious en suite bath with glass enclosed ultra-shower with built-in body spray and rain head and a sumptuous Victoria and Albert soaking tub. Down the hall a second bright and cheerful master bedroom suite has a similarly well appointed private bath. The walk out lower level is designed with plenty of space for media, games and entertaining with a huge light filled recreation room with stunning hand laid custom tile fireplace opening to a 2nd gourmet kitchen/bar with waterfall marble island, 36inch refrigerator, 48 bottle wine cooler, full sized dishwasher, induction cooktop, under counter speed cook and microwave and a large waterfall marble island sure to be a popular destination for family and friends, while an outdoor stone patio and private fenced yard is perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining! Back inside a well-designed half bath, a 4th bedroom with custom walk in closet and luxury bath rounds out this luxury and comfort of this wonderful home. All this in an excellent location just minutes to parks, museum, Naval Observatory, National Cathedral, American University and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4770 DEXTER STREET NW have any available units?
4770 DEXTER STREET NW has a unit available for $9,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4770 DEXTER STREET NW have?
Some of 4770 DEXTER STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4770 DEXTER STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
4770 DEXTER STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4770 DEXTER STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 4770 DEXTER STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4770 DEXTER STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 4770 DEXTER STREET NW does offer parking.
Does 4770 DEXTER STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4770 DEXTER STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4770 DEXTER STREET NW have a pool?
No, 4770 DEXTER STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 4770 DEXTER STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 4770 DEXTER STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4770 DEXTER STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4770 DEXTER STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
