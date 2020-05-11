4522 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Recently Renewed! This One of a Kind Architectural Gem Was Designed by the Nationally and Internationally Renowned Architect, Arthur Cotton Moore. The Prominent Setting, in a Secluded Enclave has a Park-like Feeling and Yet It's In the City, Near Georgetown. The Interior, Drenched in Sunlight w/ High Ceilings, Features a 2 Story Foyer, Curved Staircase, 2 Story Walls of Windows, Fabulous European Style Kitchen, 3 Fireplaces, Master Suite w/ Fireplace & Juliette Balcony having Views to Virginia, 3 Additional Bedrooms, Exterior Grounds have a Lovely Pool, Patio, Terrace, Wooded Views, 2 Car Garage.