4522 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

4522 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW

4522 Foxhall Crescent Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4522 Foxhall Crescent Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Recently Renewed! This One of a Kind Architectural Gem Was Designed by the Nationally and Internationally Renowned Architect, Arthur Cotton Moore. The Prominent Setting, in a Secluded Enclave has a Park-like Feeling and Yet It's In the City, Near Georgetown. The Interior, Drenched in Sunlight w/ High Ceilings, Features a 2 Story Foyer, Curved Staircase, 2 Story Walls of Windows, Fabulous European Style Kitchen, 3 Fireplaces, Master Suite w/ Fireplace & Juliette Balcony having Views to Virginia, 3 Additional Bedrooms, Exterior Grounds have a Lovely Pool, Patio, Terrace, Wooded Views, 2 Car Garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4522 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW have any available units?
4522 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4522 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW have?
Some of 4522 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4522 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW currently offering any rent specials?
4522 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4522 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW pet-friendly?
No, 4522 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4522 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW offer parking?
Yes, 4522 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW offers parking.
Does 4522 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4522 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4522 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW have a pool?
Yes, 4522 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW has a pool.
Does 4522 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW have accessible units?
No, 4522 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4522 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4522 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW has units with dishwashers.

