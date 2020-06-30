45 MISSOURI AVE NW 20011 B1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

45 MISSOURI AVE NW - Property Id: 64125



Units available, with parking. Great Location - About of a mile from Ft. Totten Metro Station serviced by Green, Yellow, and Red lines. 1 block from Metro bus stops. Quiet, small bldg with large backyard. Apt amenities: SS appliances and Granite counters in kitchen. Gorgeous tile and wood flooring. Central Air. 1 assigned parking space per unit. Bldg has video surveillance. B1 has separate entrance from others in building. Near Wal-Mart locations at Georgia Ave NW and at South Dakota Ave NE. Initial lease of 12 mo. Renter's insurance will be required. MUST provide with application: GOVERNMENT ISSUED PICTURE ID. AUTHORIZATION FOR BACKGROUND CHECK. VERIFICATION OF INCOME. ***Most recent pay stubs covering two (02) consecutive months of employment. REFERENCES: 3 personal references. Application Fee -$45 per adult. Security Deposit is equivalent of 1 month's rent. OPEN HOUSE WITH NO APPOINTMENT NEEDED EACH SATURDAY AND SUNDAY 12:00PM- 2:00PM EST.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/64125

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5381703)