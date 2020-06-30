All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 45 MISSOURI AVE NW 20011 B1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
45 MISSOURI AVE NW 20011 B1
Last updated December 16 2019 at 1:21 PM

45 MISSOURI AVE NW 20011 B1

45 Missouri Avenue NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brightwood - Manor Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

45 Missouri Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
45 MISSOURI AVE NW - Property Id: 64125

Units available, with parking. Great Location - About of a mile from Ft. Totten Metro Station serviced by Green, Yellow, and Red lines. 1 block from Metro bus stops. Quiet, small bldg with large backyard. Apt amenities: SS appliances and Granite counters in kitchen. Gorgeous tile and wood flooring. Central Air. 1 assigned parking space per unit. Bldg has video surveillance. B1 has separate entrance from others in building. Near Wal-Mart locations at Georgia Ave NW and at South Dakota Ave NE. Initial lease of 12 mo. Renter's insurance will be required. MUST provide with application: GOVERNMENT ISSUED PICTURE ID. AUTHORIZATION FOR BACKGROUND CHECK. VERIFICATION OF INCOME. ***Most recent pay stubs covering two (02) consecutive months of employment. REFERENCES: 3 personal references. Application Fee -$45 per adult. Security Deposit is equivalent of 1 month's rent. OPEN HOUSE WITH NO APPOINTMENT NEEDED EACH SATURDAY AND SUNDAY 12:00PM- 2:00PM EST.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/64125
Property Id 64125

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5381703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 MISSOURI AVE NW 20011 B1 have any available units?
45 MISSOURI AVE NW 20011 B1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 MISSOURI AVE NW 20011 B1 have?
Some of 45 MISSOURI AVE NW 20011 B1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 MISSOURI AVE NW 20011 B1 currently offering any rent specials?
45 MISSOURI AVE NW 20011 B1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 MISSOURI AVE NW 20011 B1 pet-friendly?
No, 45 MISSOURI AVE NW 20011 B1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 45 MISSOURI AVE NW 20011 B1 offer parking?
Yes, 45 MISSOURI AVE NW 20011 B1 offers parking.
Does 45 MISSOURI AVE NW 20011 B1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 MISSOURI AVE NW 20011 B1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 MISSOURI AVE NW 20011 B1 have a pool?
No, 45 MISSOURI AVE NW 20011 B1 does not have a pool.
Does 45 MISSOURI AVE NW 20011 B1 have accessible units?
No, 45 MISSOURI AVE NW 20011 B1 does not have accessible units.
Does 45 MISSOURI AVE NW 20011 B1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 MISSOURI AVE NW 20011 B1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

President Madison
1908 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Statesman
2020 F St NW
Washington, DC 20052
The Delano
2745 29th St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Baystate
1701 Massachusetts Ave
Washington, DC 20036
August
2147 O St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Fort Chaplin Park
4212 E Capitol St NE
Washington, DC 20019
The Woodley
2700 Woodley Rd NW
Washington, DC 20008
1331
1331 Maryland Avenue Southwest
Washington, DC 20250

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University