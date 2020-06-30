45 MISSOURI AVE NW 20011 B1

Amenities
45 MISSOURI AVE NW - Property Id: 64125
Units available, with parking. Great Location - About of a mile from Ft. Totten Metro Station serviced by Green, Yellow, and Red lines. 1 block from Metro bus stops. Quiet, small bldg with large backyard. Apt amenities: SS appliances and Granite counters in kitchen. Gorgeous tile and wood flooring. Central Air. 1 assigned parking space per unit. Bldg has video surveillance. B1 has separate entrance from others in building. Near Wal-Mart locations at Georgia Ave NW and at South Dakota Ave NE. Initial lease of 12 mo. Renter's insurance will be required. MUST provide with application: GOVERNMENT ISSUED PICTURE ID. AUTHORIZATION FOR BACKGROUND CHECK. VERIFICATION OF INCOME. ***Most recent pay stubs covering two (02) consecutive months of employment. REFERENCES: 3 personal references. Application Fee -$45 per adult. Security Deposit is equivalent of 1 month's rent. OPEN HOUSE WITH NO APPOINTMENT NEEDED EACH SATURDAY AND SUNDAY 12:00PM- 2:00PM EST.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/64125
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5381703)