Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:25 AM

4481 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW

4481 Macarthur Boulevard Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4481 Macarthur Boulevard Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

*****ONE MONTH RENT FREE!!!!******Address: 4481 MacArthur Blvd. NW Unit 202 Washington, DC 20007Market Rent: Price: $1,550/month for a 12 month lease With Parking included.Property Type: CondoAvailable: End of March, 2020Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, and TrashTenant Utilities: Electricity, Gas, Cable, Internet, & PhoneParking: One Spot IncludedLease Terms: 12 Month Lease MinimumPets: No Pets AllowedStatus: AvailableBedrooms: One BedroomBathrooms: One BathroomNeighborhood: PalisadesKitchen: Dishwasher, Gas Cooktop and Oven, Disposal, Refrigerator, Ice Maker and Freezer.Laundry: W/D in BuildingSq Ft: 500Application Fee: $65/ApplicantDeposit: Equal to One Month's RentMove Fee: $250 During Week OR $350 for a Weekend Move InResident Benefit Package: $35/Month for Resident Benefit PackageFloors: Hardwood A/C & Heat: Wall A/C and Radiated Heat EJF Real Estate Services Inc.1428 U Street NW, Second Floor Washington, DC 20009Main Line: 202.756.4000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4481 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW have any available units?
4481 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4481 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW have?
Some of 4481 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4481 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW currently offering any rent specials?
4481 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4481 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW pet-friendly?
No, 4481 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4481 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW offer parking?
Yes, 4481 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW offers parking.
Does 4481 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4481 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4481 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW have a pool?
No, 4481 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW does not have a pool.
Does 4481 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW have accessible units?
No, 4481 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4481 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4481 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW has units with dishwashers.

