4481 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW

*****ONE MONTH RENT FREE!!!!******Address: 4481 MacArthur Blvd. NW Unit 202 Washington, DC 20007Market Rent: Price: $1,550/month for a 12 month lease With Parking included.Property Type: CondoAvailable: End of March, 2020Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, and TrashTenant Utilities: Electricity, Gas, Cable, Internet, & PhoneParking: One Spot IncludedLease Terms: 12 Month Lease MinimumPets: No Pets AllowedStatus: AvailableBedrooms: One BedroomBathrooms: One BathroomNeighborhood: PalisadesKitchen: Dishwasher, Gas Cooktop and Oven, Disposal, Refrigerator, Ice Maker and Freezer.Laundry: W/D in BuildingSq Ft: 500Application Fee: $65/ApplicantDeposit: Equal to One Month's RentMove Fee: $250 During Week OR $350 for a Weekend Move InResident Benefit Package: $35/Month for Resident Benefit PackageFloors: Hardwood A/C & Heat: Wall A/C and Radiated Heat EJF Real Estate Services Inc.1428 U Street NW, Second Floor Washington, DC 20009Main Line: 202.756.4000