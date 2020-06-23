4459 Macarthur Blvd Nw

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters playground basketball court tennis court internet access

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court playground internet access tennis court

Furnished light-filled studio at the Georgetown end of The Palisades on MacArthur Boulevard NW having a Georgetown zip code: one block from the DC end of MacArthur between Foxhall Rd NW and Q St NW. The studio is on the ground floor of a private residence with a separate entrance. Daybed w/ pop up trundle (can convert to king-size). Full size refrigerator and stove. 32 flat screen TV / DVD with cable. High speed Wi-Fi. Washer/dryer in unit. Granite countertops. Fully equipped with dishes, utensils, cookware, linens, etc. Bring your clothes and laptop! Very safe neighborhood. On bus line for quick access to metro/downtown/Dupont Circle/Georgetown Hospital/Union Station/Capitol Hill or the D5 bus during rush hour for downtown/Foggy Bottom. The park with playground, tennis and basketball courts, and open sports field is just around the corner. Close to C & O Canal / bike trail. Walk to Georgetown, Georgetown University, German Embassy, French Embassy. Shops nearby, yet out of the rush of the crowds. On street parking with renewable permit. Awesome neighborhood. Despite weed being legal in DC, I do NOT allow drugs or smoking (of any kind) in the apartment.



Studio has been leased by Georgetown University professors, Med School students/residents/interns/fellows, traveling healthcare providers, graduate students, World Bank, German Embassy, Congressional Interns, etc