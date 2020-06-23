All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
4459 Macarthur Blvd Nw
Last updated October 27 2019 at 8:45 AM

4459 Macarthur Blvd Nw

4459 Macarthur Boulevard Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4459 Macarthur Boulevard Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
playground
basketball court
tennis court
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
internet access
tennis court
Furnished light-filled studio at the Georgetown end of The Palisades on MacArthur Boulevard NW having a Georgetown zip code: one block from the DC end of MacArthur between Foxhall Rd NW and Q St NW. The studio is on the ground floor of a private residence with a separate entrance. Daybed w/ pop up trundle (can convert to king-size). Full size refrigerator and stove. 32 flat screen TV / DVD with cable. High speed Wi-Fi. Washer/dryer in unit. Granite countertops. Fully equipped with dishes, utensils, cookware, linens, etc. Bring your clothes and laptop! Very safe neighborhood. On bus line for quick access to metro/downtown/Dupont Circle/Georgetown Hospital/Union Station/Capitol Hill or the D5 bus during rush hour for downtown/Foggy Bottom. The park with playground, tennis and basketball courts, and open sports field is just around the corner. Close to C & O Canal / bike trail. Walk to Georgetown, Georgetown University, German Embassy, French Embassy. Shops nearby, yet out of the rush of the crowds. On street parking with renewable permit. Awesome neighborhood. Despite weed being legal in DC, I do NOT allow drugs or smoking (of any kind) in the apartment.

Studio has been leased by Georgetown University professors, Med School students/residents/interns/fellows, traveling healthcare providers, graduate students, World Bank, German Embassy, Congressional Interns, etc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4459 Macarthur Blvd Nw have any available units?
4459 Macarthur Blvd Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4459 Macarthur Blvd Nw have?
Some of 4459 Macarthur Blvd Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4459 Macarthur Blvd Nw currently offering any rent specials?
4459 Macarthur Blvd Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4459 Macarthur Blvd Nw pet-friendly?
No, 4459 Macarthur Blvd Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4459 Macarthur Blvd Nw offer parking?
No, 4459 Macarthur Blvd Nw does not offer parking.
Does 4459 Macarthur Blvd Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4459 Macarthur Blvd Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4459 Macarthur Blvd Nw have a pool?
No, 4459 Macarthur Blvd Nw does not have a pool.
Does 4459 Macarthur Blvd Nw have accessible units?
No, 4459 Macarthur Blvd Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 4459 Macarthur Blvd Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 4459 Macarthur Blvd Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
