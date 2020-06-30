4431 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Charming 4 Br | 3.5 Ba home in Petworth. This home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout and boasts a ton of bright natural light. The main living level host the gourmet kitchen with a pantry and half bath. The upper level has three bedrooms, a front roof deck as well as the master with ensuite bath. The basement flows with more living space, a full wet bar, bedroom and bathroom, the basement also has its own separate entrance. Enjoy your private backyard from your back deck off the kitchen. Parking is an added bonus to this charming property!