4431 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW
Last updated November 22 2019 at 6:49 AM

4431 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW

4431 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4431 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Charming 4 Br | 3.5 Ba home in Petworth. This home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout and boasts a ton of bright natural light. The main living level host the gourmet kitchen with a pantry and half bath. The upper level has three bedrooms, a front roof deck as well as the master with ensuite bath. The basement flows with more living space, a full wet bar, bedroom and bathroom, the basement also has its own separate entrance. Enjoy your private backyard from your back deck off the kitchen. Parking is an added bonus to this charming property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

