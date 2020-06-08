All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 443 New York Avenue Nw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
443 New York Avenue Nw
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

443 New York Avenue Nw

443 New York Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Mount Vernon Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

443 New York Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Mount Vernon Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
dog park
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
Large studio in the amenity-rich Yale West building in Mt. Vernon Square. The unit has a spacious walk in closet, in-unit washer/dryer, clean and bright bathroom and significant kitchen/bed/living space. The building has a beautiful rooftop pool with expansive views, large fitness facility with yoga room, dog parks, underground parking, 24-hour concierge, tenant lounges etc. I am looking for someone to take over my lease, which ends on 6/15/19. After that the tenant will have the ability to renew the lease if they choose. Contact me to set up a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 443 New York Avenue Nw have any available units?
443 New York Avenue Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 443 New York Avenue Nw have?
Some of 443 New York Avenue Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 443 New York Avenue Nw currently offering any rent specials?
443 New York Avenue Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 443 New York Avenue Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 443 New York Avenue Nw is pet friendly.
Does 443 New York Avenue Nw offer parking?
Yes, 443 New York Avenue Nw offers parking.
Does 443 New York Avenue Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 443 New York Avenue Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 443 New York Avenue Nw have a pool?
Yes, 443 New York Avenue Nw has a pool.
Does 443 New York Avenue Nw have accessible units?
No, 443 New York Avenue Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 443 New York Avenue Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 443 New York Avenue Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Diplomat
2420 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Carraway
1575 Spring Place Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
Capitol View on 14th
2420 14th Street Nw
Washington, DC 20009
Avalon First + M
1160 1st St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Avalon at Foxhall
4100 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
The Chesapeake
4607 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Miramar Apartments
1301 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University