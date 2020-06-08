443 New York Avenue Nw

Amenities
Large studio in the amenity-rich Yale West building in Mt. Vernon Square. The unit has a spacious walk in closet, in-unit washer/dryer, clean and bright bathroom and significant kitchen/bed/living space. The building has a beautiful rooftop pool with expansive views, large fitness facility with yoga room, dog parks, underground parking, 24-hour concierge, tenant lounges etc. I am looking for someone to take over my lease, which ends on 6/15/19. After that the tenant will have the ability to renew the lease if they choose. Contact me to set up a tour!