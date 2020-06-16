All apartments in Washington
4422 Greenwich Parkway, NW

4422 Greenwich Parkway Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4422 Greenwich Parkway Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious Elegant 6 Br/3 1/2 bath Tudor Townhouse w/Deck close to Georgetown University & Hospital - Very spacious 6 bedroom 3 1/2 bath townhouse in Foxhall Village, a very desirable neighborhood bordering Georgetown University Hospital and Georgetown University. 1,880 Square Feet plus another 372 in the basement. 2,252 Total square feet.

First Level: Hardwood Floors (Newly finished)---Entry, Living Room (15' 3" x 13' 8"), Dining Room (12' 3" x 18'), Kitchen, Powder 1/2 bath Room, and access to Deck/Backyard/Parking.

Second Level: Three Bedrooms (Master-17' x 12', #2- 11' x 10' 7" also #3- 7'3" x 12' 6") and Hall Bathroom

Third Level: Two Bedrooms ( 13' x 12' 6" & 18' x 12' 7") and Hall Bathroom

Lower Level: One Bedroom (9'x18") with full Bath plus Storage Area and Laundry.

*All room sizes are approximate.

Tenant pays all utilities. Available now. The townhome is professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate. One full month's rent and security deposit are due at lease signing. One year lease +.

Tenants are responsible for electricity. There is a $75 application fee per applicant. All applicants must pass a credit check and have a FICO score of at least 650.

To schedule a showing please contact Craig Shireman "The Chatel Chateau Specialist" with Chatel Real Estate at CRAIG@CHATEL.US Georgetown Office-(202) 338-0500

*******Equal Housing Opportunity Provider.

(RLNE2358049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4422 Greenwich Parkway, NW have any available units?
4422 Greenwich Parkway, NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 4422 Greenwich Parkway, NW currently offering any rent specials?
4422 Greenwich Parkway, NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4422 Greenwich Parkway, NW pet-friendly?
No, 4422 Greenwich Parkway, NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4422 Greenwich Parkway, NW offer parking?
Yes, 4422 Greenwich Parkway, NW offers parking.
Does 4422 Greenwich Parkway, NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4422 Greenwich Parkway, NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4422 Greenwich Parkway, NW have a pool?
No, 4422 Greenwich Parkway, NW does not have a pool.
Does 4422 Greenwich Parkway, NW have accessible units?
No, 4422 Greenwich Parkway, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4422 Greenwich Parkway, NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4422 Greenwich Parkway, NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4422 Greenwich Parkway, NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4422 Greenwich Parkway, NW does not have units with air conditioning.
