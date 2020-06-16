4422 Greenwich Parkway, NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Spacious Elegant 6 Br/3 1/2 bath Tudor Townhouse w/Deck close to Georgetown University & Hospital - Very spacious 6 bedroom 3 1/2 bath townhouse in Foxhall Village, a very desirable neighborhood bordering Georgetown University Hospital and Georgetown University. 1,880 Square Feet plus another 372 in the basement. 2,252 Total square feet.



First Level: Hardwood Floors (Newly finished)---Entry, Living Room (15' 3" x 13' 8"), Dining Room (12' 3" x 18'), Kitchen, Powder 1/2 bath Room, and access to Deck/Backyard/Parking.



Second Level: Three Bedrooms (Master-17' x 12', #2- 11' x 10' 7" also #3- 7'3" x 12' 6") and Hall Bathroom



Third Level: Two Bedrooms ( 13' x 12' 6" & 18' x 12' 7") and Hall Bathroom



Lower Level: One Bedroom (9'x18") with full Bath plus Storage Area and Laundry.



*All room sizes are approximate.



Tenant pays all utilities. Available now. The townhome is professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate. One full month's rent and security deposit are due at lease signing. One year lease +.



Tenants are responsible for electricity. There is a $75 application fee per applicant. All applicants must pass a credit check and have a FICO score of at least 650.



To schedule a showing please contact Craig Shireman "The Chatel Chateau Specialist" with Chatel Real Estate at CRAIG@CHATEL.US Georgetown Office-(202) 338-0500



*******Equal Housing Opportunity Provider.



(RLNE2358049)