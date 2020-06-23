4414 GEORGIA AVE NW

Amenities

Great location near Upshur St, Petworth METRO. Private front entrance from the street known as 4414 -B. Short walk to restaurants including Slims, Homestead, Yes Market, etc. Measurements are estimated. Includes two levels. One level is three rms, kitchen, foyer, small porch and bathroom. Upper level has three rms, bath and enclosed porch. Square footage is estimated. Rent is NNN. Great for law office, real estate office, clinic, administrative office, some retail, yoga, art gallery, etc. Please note that the entrance to the office space is to the right of the storefront (see front of building). After 90 days the price will increase to $2,795.