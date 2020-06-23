All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4414 GEORGIA AVE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4414 GEORGIA AVE NW
Last updated July 1 2019 at 11:04 PM

4414 GEORGIA AVE NW

4414 Georgia Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Petworth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4414 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
yoga
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
yoga
Great location near Upshur St, Petworth METRO. Private front entrance from the street known as 4414 -B. Short walk to restaurants including Slims, Homestead, Yes Market, etc. Measurements are estimated. Includes two levels. One level is three rms, kitchen, foyer, small porch and bathroom. Upper level has three rms, bath and enclosed porch. Square footage is estimated. Rent is NNN. Great for law office, real estate office, clinic, administrative office, some retail, yoga, art gallery, etc. Please note that the entrance to the office space is to the right of the storefront (see front of building). After 90 days the price will increase to $2,795.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4414 GEORGIA AVE NW have any available units?
4414 GEORGIA AVE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 4414 GEORGIA AVE NW currently offering any rent specials?
4414 GEORGIA AVE NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4414 GEORGIA AVE NW pet-friendly?
No, 4414 GEORGIA AVE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4414 GEORGIA AVE NW offer parking?
No, 4414 GEORGIA AVE NW does not offer parking.
Does 4414 GEORGIA AVE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4414 GEORGIA AVE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4414 GEORGIA AVE NW have a pool?
No, 4414 GEORGIA AVE NW does not have a pool.
Does 4414 GEORGIA AVE NW have accessible units?
No, 4414 GEORGIA AVE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4414 GEORGIA AVE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4414 GEORGIA AVE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4414 GEORGIA AVE NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4414 GEORGIA AVE NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diplomat
2420 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Norwood
1868 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
i5 Union Market
320 Florida Avenue Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
The Barton at Woodley
2701 Calvert St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Sixteen Hundred
1600 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Bentley Apartments
1328 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Baystate
1701 Massachusetts Ave
Washington, DC 20036
Ava H Street
318 I St NE
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University