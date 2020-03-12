4355 FOREST LANE NW

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Elegant and spacious Tudor home on a quiet corner Lot in Wesley Heights. The house has 4 Spacious Bedrooms on 2nd floor + 3rd floor loft suite with En-suite bathroom. Finished lower level living space with fireplace. High Ceilings, Curved staircase in foyer, Separate Dining Room, spacious Living Room, Sun room, Updated Kitchen, dual zone HVAC systems and detached off street Garage. The updated eat in kitchen has all modern appliances with direct access to a backyard Stone patio. The home is surrounded by a large private yard with mature landscaping and has been rented to diplomatic families with strict security needs. This home is Conveniently located in the lower section of Wesley Heights, across from Glover Archibald park and within walking distance to many neighborhood amenities. The property owners are local and very responsive to tenants~ needs. Long Term leases preferred.