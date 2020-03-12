All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4355 FOREST LANE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4355 FOREST LANE NW
Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:50 AM

4355 FOREST LANE NW

4355 Forest Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4355 Forest Lane Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Elegant and spacious Tudor home on a quiet corner Lot in Wesley Heights. The house has 4 Spacious Bedrooms on 2nd floor + 3rd floor loft suite with En-suite bathroom. Finished lower level living space with fireplace. High Ceilings, Curved staircase in foyer, Separate Dining Room, spacious Living Room, Sun room, Updated Kitchen, dual zone HVAC systems and detached off street Garage. The updated eat in kitchen has all modern appliances with direct access to a backyard Stone patio. The home is surrounded by a large private yard with mature landscaping and has been rented to diplomatic families with strict security needs. This home is Conveniently located in the lower section of Wesley Heights, across from Glover Archibald park and within walking distance to many neighborhood amenities. The property owners are local and very responsive to tenants~ needs. Long Term leases preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4355 FOREST LANE NW have any available units?
4355 FOREST LANE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4355 FOREST LANE NW have?
Some of 4355 FOREST LANE NW's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4355 FOREST LANE NW currently offering any rent specials?
4355 FOREST LANE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4355 FOREST LANE NW pet-friendly?
No, 4355 FOREST LANE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4355 FOREST LANE NW offer parking?
Yes, 4355 FOREST LANE NW offers parking.
Does 4355 FOREST LANE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4355 FOREST LANE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4355 FOREST LANE NW have a pool?
No, 4355 FOREST LANE NW does not have a pool.
Does 4355 FOREST LANE NW have accessible units?
No, 4355 FOREST LANE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4355 FOREST LANE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4355 FOREST LANE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1401 Tuckerman Street Apartments
1401 Tuckerman St NW
Washington, DC 20011
2112 New Hampshire Avenue
2112 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Asher
2110 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Louis at 14th
1920 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Apartments at CityCenter
799 10th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
501 12th Street
501 12th Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Macomb Gardens
3725 Macomb St NW
Washington, DC 20016
2900 Adams Mill
2900 Adams Mill Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University