Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful and elegant 4-Bedroom, 2-Bath townhome located in the ward 4 Petworth community within easy walking distance to restaurants, retail and the metro/subway. Located right next to New Hampshire Avenue and great bus transportation. The home is 3-levels with separate a spacious living room and dining room, hard wood floors and updated kitchen. Bonus sun room on 2nd level and good back yard space for entertaining and additional off-street parking.