Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave

VOUCHER WELCOME!!!! "NO PETS ALLOWED", NO SMOKING, "GOOD CREDIT" Remodeled and updated SFH!!!!! Freshly painted and, New Washer, Dryer, and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. Hardwood floors. Big back yard w fenced in area for a garden. Great location in DC near easy commuting routes, shopping, etc. OPEN HOUSE ON SUNDAY 1-3. Lockbox will be installed on Sunday.