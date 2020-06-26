4244 Blagden Ave. Nw

Amenities

Private furnished English Basement apartment in the scenic, safe and upscale neighborhood of Rock Creek Park- the Best Kept Secret in DC--just a few miles from the White House. A romantic retreat for couples, with (or without) children, pets and cars.



This very private apartment has a Bedroom with a Queen size bed, a Kitchen/Living Room Combo with a queen size sleeping sofa and full-size appliances. The Apartment has a private entrance and a private patio. A big Entertainment/Game room with a pool table, a fireplace, a home movie theater area is conveniently adjacent to your apartment -- a great added value to your lifestyle.

-- FREE 24 hour parking

-- FREE bicycle rental (2 bicycles)

-- FREE laundry

-- FREE pets daycare in the fenced-off spacious yard.



IDEAL for a person or a couple with or without children, pets and cars, who value privacy and security, for people with healthy lifestyle, and for business people, who need a quiet home in the midst of the stressful city.



LOCATION. While this apartment is located only 3,5 miles away from the White House, it feels like an idyllic countryside retreat with deer coming to your back yard and biking/hiking trails just at your doorstep. It the words of our visitors, this place is the Best Kept Secret in DC.



AMENITIES. All utilities, wireless Internet and cable are included in one price. Kitchen has everything -- from full sized refrigerator, oven and microwave to a coffee maker, toaster, electric tea pot, iron and ironing board-- just about anything to make your stay care free. Use of shared Laundry Room.