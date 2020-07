Amenities

parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Exciting opportunity to rent in a beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home on the hill. Top of the line renovation makes for easy, convenient and green living. Solar roof, off street parking, steps to Metro, in bounds for Capitol Hill Cluster School all make this beauty a great place to call home for the next year plus! Owner's would prefer an 18 month lease and do intend to reoccupy the house.