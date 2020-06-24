4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities doorman gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly sauna tennis court

Style and sophistication meet ease of living in this absolutely stunning condominium unit in the coveted Foxhall. Features a deluxe white kitchen blends style and function. An owner~s suite, with full bath and walk-in closets opening to a private balcony, a private balcony and a full hall bath. A central sound system is wired to send music to every room. The Foxhall Condominium is a premier, amenity rich, pet friendly building of luxuriously elegant apartment homes nestled within seven acres of lushly landscaped grounds in the Wesley Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC. It is located just 15 minutes from downtown Washington, and 5 minutes from Georgetown. The Foxhall is within easy walking distance of stores, restaurants, banks, coffee and gourmet shops, supermarkets and the recreational pleasures of the Glover Archibald hiking trails. Permit parking. Condo Amenities Includes: All Utilities, except Cable and Internet, 24 Hour Security and Front Desk, Gatekeeper and Doorman, Professional Maintenance plus Indoor Pool, Spa, Saunas, Tennis Courts, Fitness Rooms and Extra Storage.