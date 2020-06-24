All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW
Last updated December 12 2019 at 6:52 AM

4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW

4200 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4200 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
Style and sophistication meet ease of living in this absolutely stunning condominium unit in the coveted Foxhall. Features a deluxe white kitchen blends style and function. An owner~s suite, with full bath and walk-in closets opening to a private balcony, a private balcony and a full hall bath. A central sound system is wired to send music to every room. The Foxhall Condominium is a premier, amenity rich, pet friendly building of luxuriously elegant apartment homes nestled within seven acres of lushly landscaped grounds in the Wesley Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC. It is located just 15 minutes from downtown Washington, and 5 minutes from Georgetown. The Foxhall is within easy walking distance of stores, restaurants, banks, coffee and gourmet shops, supermarkets and the recreational pleasures of the Glover Archibald hiking trails. Permit parking. Condo Amenities Includes: All Utilities, except Cable and Internet, 24 Hour Security and Front Desk, Gatekeeper and Doorman, Professional Maintenance plus Indoor Pool, Spa, Saunas, Tennis Courts, Fitness Rooms and Extra Storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW have any available units?
4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW have?
Some of 4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW is pet friendly.
Does 4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW offers parking.
Does 4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW have a pool?
Yes, 4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW has a pool.
Does 4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4200 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elise
825 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Station House
701 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20002
3825 Georgia
3825 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Livingston
5437 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
The Sedgewick
1722 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Camden South Capitol
1345 S Capitol St SW
Washington, DC 20003
555
555 E Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Modern on M
465 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University