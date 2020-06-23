400 Xenia St Se

Amenities

Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 bath condo with updated kitchen, ceramic tile in kitchen and bathroom, CAC, Located on the first floor. Off street one car garage parking. Tenant pays Electric and Gas. Convenient bus transportation to all that DC has to offer! Easy access to South Capitol St, and 295.



$1,350.00 security deposit



12 months