400 Xenia St Se
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

400 Xenia St Se

400 Xenia Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

400 Xenia Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Description

Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 bath condo with updated kitchen, ceramic tile in kitchen and bathroom, CAC, Located on the first floor. Off street one car garage parking. Tenant pays Electric and Gas. Convenient bus transportation to all that DC has to offer! Easy access to South Capitol St, and 295.

Unit Features:

* One car garage
* In Unit Washer/Dryer
* Dishwasher
* Central Air

Rental Features

Microwave
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Garage parking

Property Features

Parking

Lease Terms

$1,350.00 security deposit

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Xenia St Se have any available units?
400 Xenia St Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 Xenia St Se have?
Some of 400 Xenia St Se's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Xenia St Se currently offering any rent specials?
400 Xenia St Se isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Xenia St Se pet-friendly?
No, 400 Xenia St Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 400 Xenia St Se offer parking?
Yes, 400 Xenia St Se does offer parking.
Does 400 Xenia St Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 Xenia St Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Xenia St Se have a pool?
No, 400 Xenia St Se does not have a pool.
Does 400 Xenia St Se have accessible units?
No, 400 Xenia St Se does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Xenia St Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Xenia St Se has units with dishwashers.
