400 Xenia St Se

Amenities
Description
Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 bath condo with updated kitchen, ceramic tile in kitchen and bathroom, CAC, Located on the first floor. Off street one car garage parking. Tenant pays Electric and Gas. Convenient bus transportation to all that DC has to offer! Easy access to South Capitol St, and 295.
Unit Features:
* One car garage
* In Unit Washer/Dryer
* Dishwasher
* Central Air
Rental Features
Microwave
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Garage parking
Property Features
Parking
Lease Terms
$1,350.00 security deposit
12 months