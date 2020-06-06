3937 Pennsylvania Ave SE #302

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Spacious One Bed One Bath in SE- Washer and Dryer in Unit - The unit has BRAND NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES!!! Come see this spacious, quiet 1bd 1bath off Pennsylvania Ave at Fairfax Village Condominium Association! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living room and dining room. DO NOT WAIT! SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT NOW!!!



Parking: Street Parking

Tenant Pays All Utilities

No Smoking

Pets: No pets



Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval ($1250 in CERTIFIED FUNDS)



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.

-Rental History for past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income

-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%



No pets of any kind are permitted without the specific written permission of Real Property Management in the lease document (i.e., a pet addendum to lease) and an additional non-refundable pet application fee of $250.00 per pet (with the exception of medically necessary pets). Some properties may require higher pet fees or higher rent amounts. If a higher pet fee or rent amount is required, you will be notified in a timely manner after submitting the application.



