All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3937 Pennsylvania Ave SE #302.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3937 Pennsylvania Ave SE #302
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:16 AM

3937 Pennsylvania Ave SE #302

3937 Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3937 Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Spacious One Bed One Bath in SE- Washer and Dryer in Unit - The unit has BRAND NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES!!! Come see this spacious, quiet 1bd 1bath off Pennsylvania Ave at Fairfax Village Condominium Association! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living room and dining room. DO NOT WAIT! SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT NOW!!!

Parking: Street Parking
Tenant Pays All Utilities
No Smoking
Pets: No pets

Schedule a Showing Today!
Call: 202-618-4210
Email: Support@RPMDCMetro.com
Online: www.RPMDCMetro.com

Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval ($1250 in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%

No pets of any kind are permitted without the specific written permission of Real Property Management in the lease document (i.e., a pet addendum to lease) and an additional non-refundable pet application fee of $250.00 per pet (with the exception of medically necessary pets). Some properties may require higher pet fees or higher rent amounts. If a higher pet fee or rent amount is required, you will be notified in a timely manner after submitting the application.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4589178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3937 Pennsylvania Ave SE #302 have any available units?
3937 Pennsylvania Ave SE #302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3937 Pennsylvania Ave SE #302 have?
Some of 3937 Pennsylvania Ave SE #302's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3937 Pennsylvania Ave SE #302 currently offering any rent specials?
3937 Pennsylvania Ave SE #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3937 Pennsylvania Ave SE #302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3937 Pennsylvania Ave SE #302 is pet friendly.
Does 3937 Pennsylvania Ave SE #302 offer parking?
Yes, 3937 Pennsylvania Ave SE #302 offers parking.
Does 3937 Pennsylvania Ave SE #302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3937 Pennsylvania Ave SE #302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3937 Pennsylvania Ave SE #302 have a pool?
No, 3937 Pennsylvania Ave SE #302 does not have a pool.
Does 3937 Pennsylvania Ave SE #302 have accessible units?
No, 3937 Pennsylvania Ave SE #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 3937 Pennsylvania Ave SE #302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3937 Pennsylvania Ave SE #302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

700 Constitution
700 Constitution Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Park Ellison
1700 Harvard St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Baystate
1701 Massachusetts Ave
Washington, DC 20036
The Shay
1921 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Camden South Capitol
1345 S Capitol St SW
Washington, DC 20003
Senate Square
201 I St NE
Washington, DC 20002
215 C Street
215 C St SE
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University