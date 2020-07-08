Amenities

3930 NW Langley Ct NW #D640, Washington, DC 20016 - Welcome to this lovely Sunny corner unit in this Iconic Pet friendly community of McLean Gardens. This Bright freshly painted home features eight windows on four sides, Newly updated Granite Kitchen with newer appliances, All new light fixtures, In-Unit WASHER/DRYER, Hardwood floors under nice carpet and An Additional Large dedicated storage space. Optional parking space available for $215/month. McLean Gardens boasts a great neighborhood Pool, tennis, BBQ , Dog Park, Community Garden, Playgrounds and much more. Extremely convenient to Shops, Dining and Metro.



(RLNE5568096)