All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3930 NW Langley Ct NW #D640,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3930 NW Langley Ct NW #D640,
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

3930 NW Langley Ct NW #D640,

3930 Langley Ct NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3930 Langley Ct NW, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
dog park
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
3930 NW Langley Ct NW #D640, Washington, DC 20016 - Welcome to this lovely Sunny corner unit in this Iconic Pet friendly community of McLean Gardens. This Bright freshly painted home features eight windows on four sides, Newly updated Granite Kitchen with newer appliances, All new light fixtures, In-Unit WASHER/DRYER, Hardwood floors under nice carpet and An Additional Large dedicated storage space. Optional parking space available for $215/month. McLean Gardens boasts a great neighborhood Pool, tennis, BBQ , Dog Park, Community Garden, Playgrounds and much more. Extremely convenient to Shops, Dining and Metro.

(RLNE5568096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3930 NW Langley Ct NW #D640, have any available units?
3930 NW Langley Ct NW #D640, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3930 NW Langley Ct NW #D640, have?
Some of 3930 NW Langley Ct NW #D640,'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3930 NW Langley Ct NW #D640, currently offering any rent specials?
3930 NW Langley Ct NW #D640, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3930 NW Langley Ct NW #D640, pet-friendly?
Yes, 3930 NW Langley Ct NW #D640, is pet friendly.
Does 3930 NW Langley Ct NW #D640, offer parking?
Yes, 3930 NW Langley Ct NW #D640, offers parking.
Does 3930 NW Langley Ct NW #D640, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3930 NW Langley Ct NW #D640, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3930 NW Langley Ct NW #D640, have a pool?
Yes, 3930 NW Langley Ct NW #D640, has a pool.
Does 3930 NW Langley Ct NW #D640, have accessible units?
No, 3930 NW Langley Ct NW #D640, does not have accessible units.
Does 3930 NW Langley Ct NW #D640, have units with dishwashers?
No, 3930 NW Langley Ct NW #D640, does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4115 Wisconsin
4115 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20016
Westbrooke Place
2201 N St NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Carraway
1575 Spring Place Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
The Pentacle
1521 Benning Rd NE
Washington, DC 20002
501 H Street
501 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Sixteen Hundred
1600 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Arris
1331 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Arbor
3230 7th St NE
Washington, DC 20017

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University